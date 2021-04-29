today's leftovers
Late Night Linux – Episode 126
Drama in the IRC world, the Framework modular laptop pre-orders are live, good and bad Android news, rare praise for Mozilla, the usual distaste for the UK government, and KDE korner.
Destination Linux 227: Interview with Shells.com: Alex Lee & Zlatan Todoric
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an interview with the CEO of Shells along with their VP of technology regarding their virtual desktop product we discussed wiith your just at a few episodes back. Then we take a look at the new TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro Linux based laptop that’s entered the market with an impressive 2K and 3K option. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Why I Quit Linux as a Creative After 4 Years
Once I could afford a MacBook, I bought one, and I never looked back. I found there were too many niggles with Linux — both from a technical point of view and a psychological perspective — that damaged my productivity.
A key problem with Linux is in the little gremlins that seem like small issues, but that eventually became deal breakers. I’ll go into those more in a moment.
The biggest issue for me is that Linux became a distraction. Instead of being a tool to allow me to work, it took me away from my writing. I spent hundreds of hours experimenting with different distros and software set-ups instead of actually writing. It was a lot of fun, but ultimately it was procrastination.
Searching for software became an excuse. I told myself — and this went on over many years — “If only I had the right Linux set-up, I’d be able to pursue my creative dreams.” I completed work my clients assigned me, but I failed to produce any writing for myself. I was deluding myself — the idea of finding the perfect software was an excuse, and one that allowed me to waste hours searching through different software.
I now know that the key to writing is to sit down and write. Good software can help smooth out the writing process, but it’s not the solution if you’re not already writing regularly.
Related to this is the fact that not all the best writing tools are available for Linux. I spent years trying to replicate Scrivener on Linux because I’d seen it on my friend’s MacBook, and I loved the index card layout. I never found a way to do that and the search distracted me from actually writing.
Ultimately, when I’m writing, I want a tool that just works. I want software that’s clean, and smooth, and does nothing to distract from the experience. Linux never became that for me.
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 684
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 684 for the week of May 16 – 22, 2021.
Using NetBSD’s pkgsrc everywhere I can
NetBSD’s pkgsrc package manager is the best thing since sliced bread. Like everything the NetBSD maintainers touch, it’s high quality, well documented, predictable, and portable to a fault. I use it everywhere I can, from my macOS and FreeBSD laptops to remote Linux machines. This has lead people on social networks to ask me why, and to give examples.
The biggest reason comes down to what I call digital hygeine, best described by Merlin Mann as “not storing compost in your vegetable crisper”. There’s value in disambiguating personal tools and applications from what is required to run the system, because updating one set shouldn’t impact the other.
Huawei founder urges shift to software to counter US sanctions
Mr Ren's note also said the software push would depend on finding the right business model and that the company should adopt an open source approach, calling on staff to "absorb nutrients" through open source communities.
He said the company's Welink business communication platform had relied on traditional software licensing, which was unsuited to cloud computing and inferior to a rival product from tech giant Alibaba.
Given the difficulty of working in the US, Mr Ren's note said the company should strengthen its position at home and build up its territory with a view to possibly excluding the US.
Let us Play: Smartphone brand Honor lets slip it has gained access to Google Mobile Services licences
Honor, the phone brand formerly owned by Huawei, appears to have secured Google Mobile Services (GMS) licences, paving the way for a meaningful return to the European market.
The news came from Honor’s German arm. A since-deleted tweet confirmed the firm’s upcoming Honor 50 smartphone series would carry the proprietary Google Android apps. It seems likely the public announcement went out before HQ made it official.
We’re Turning 20! What’s Happened Since 2001?
When Creative Commons was founded in 2001, the internet was a budding universe with high potential, and platforms widely used today like Wikipedia and Google were only just getting started. CC’s founders were keen to hit the ground running, building on their work to ensure that, as the internet continued to grow, safeguards to knowledge, culture, and creativity were firmly in place.
While those familiar with Creative Commons may know about our CC licenses that form the backbone of open and accessible sharing, they may be less tuned into our larger portfolio of work, spanning Open Education, Open GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums), advocacy and global network building.
In celebration of 20 years of CC, we are excited to shed light on these endeavors, sharing our major accomplishments, and highlighting, too, some noteworthy appearances of CC in popular culture.
Announcing Our 20th Anniversary “Better Sharing” Campaign
Now we’re looking forward to putting the tools to accessing, using, and resharing content in the hands of everyone, everywhere. We know that greater access to information means a stronger global community, more innovation, and increased capacity to solve the challenges the world faces today and in the years to come.
To make this happen, CC has set an ambitious goal to raise $15 million.
These funds will ensure we can continue to build accessible, equitable Open Infrastructure that truly responds to community needs and start new projects in Open GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums) and Open Science.
