Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (python-eventlet), openSUSE (grub2 and mpv), and Red Hat (kpatch-patch and rh-ruby25-ruby).
-
Pen testing with Linux security tools | Opensource.com
The multitude of well-publicized breaches of large consumer corporations underscores the critical importance of system security management. Fortunately, there are many different applications that help secure computer systems. One is Kali, a Linux distribution developed for security and penetration testing. This article demonstrates how to use Kali Linux to investigate your system to find weaknesses.
Kali installs a lot of tools, all of which are open source, and having them installed by default makes things easier.
-
Michael Catanzaro: Reminder: SoupSessionSync and SoupSessionAsync default to no TLS certificate verification
This is a public service announcement! The modern SoupSession class is secure by default, but the older, deprecated SoupSessionSync and SoupSessionAsync subclasses of SoupSession are not. If your code uses SoupSessionSync or SoupSessionAsync and does not set SoupSession:tls-database, SoupSession:ssl-use-system-ca-file, or SoupSession:ssl-ca-file, then you get no TLS certificate verification. This is almost always worth requesting a CVE.
-
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability - Phoronix
The Rowhammer security exploit affecting DRAM memory modules has a new chapter with Google now detailing "half-double" as a new technique for exploit of system memory.
Google security researchers discovered Half-Double as a new technique that "capitalizes on the worsening physics of some of the newer DRAM chips to alter the contents of memory."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and GitHub Now
Kaboxer - Kali Applications Boxer
What does that mean? Apps in containers, for packages (a way forward for applications that are hard to package properly). But instead of being stand alone containers, they are integrated into the standard Kali package management systems and can be installed/removed through standard apt commands. Okay. But what does Kaboxer do? Not every tool is easy to package. There are various criteria to meet, at times some crazy dependency trees or peculiar system modifications. You may need to use a legacy library, or you may need to change a configuration of something that would break another application. What do you do? We work with tool authors to try and make it easier, or we spend many late nights trying to get it to fit or we are just unable to package it. Enter Kaboxer. Using containers we can put in complex non-standard package into a container and integrate it with the rest of the operating system, and bundle it up into the packaging eco-system. This means you can apt-install a Kaboxer program and use it without needing to take any special steps.
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
It's been a while since last having any major/exciting optimizations to the GNOME desktop to report on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt that is known for his performance work over the past few years, but some optimizations are forthcoming. In particular, Daniel noted that he noticed with GNOME 40 that up to half of the render time is being consumed by the GNOME Shell's theme code. He is now investigating possibly rewriting the slow parts of the theme code as a shader in order to cut down that render time. This work though is still in the early stages with no merge request yet or any guarantee of success.
Magit 3.0 released
I am excited to announce the release of Magit version 3.0, consisting of 1264 commits since the last feature release two and a half years ago. The release notes can be found here. Also: Magit 3.0 released
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago