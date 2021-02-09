today's howtos
How To Install PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a free-opensource object-relational database management system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of MySQL databases on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
A Survey of Init Systems
While most distros ship with systemd, init alternatives exist. Here are a few of the leading init systems available for Linux.
Not long ago, few Linux users cared about the init system. It mostly ran in the background, the first process to run during bootup, and the one that started and, if necessary, stopped the others. However, the init system came under closer scrutiny in 2012-2015, when systemd started to be used as the init system in most major distributions. Many complained about its complexity and the way that it was promoted by officials in major distributions. Thanks to the Devuan distro, some even began to talk about “Init Freedom,” the right to choose your init system as though it was as basic as the four software freedoms advocated by the Free Software Foundation. Others replied that init freedom would complicate compiling packages and general distro releases.
Today, the discussion continues. While most distributions ship systemd, a number of alternatives exist. Below is a quick summary of the leading init systems. If you are interested in trying one, the search filters on DistroWatch can let you locate which distro, if any, defaults to the init system that interests you. Alternatively, you can replace your existing init with another one, although the task is not for the faint-hearted, nor recommended for any except well-informed experts.
Launch Flatpaks from your Linux terminal
The Flatpak application distribution model is helping developers target Linux in a new and easy way, and it's helping Linux users install more applications without worrying about what version of Linux they're running. It's an exciting technology, and on my Fedora Silverblue system, it's the default package installation method. All of my desktop applications on Silverblue and several of my favorites I use on Slackware are running as Flatpaks.
There's one thing that makes Flatpak a little awkward in some cases, though, and that's its naming scheme. For instance, when I install Emacs as a Flatpak, it's registered on my system as org.gnu.emacs. This is done, apparently, for fear of clobbering the name of an existing system-level application—if I already have Emacs installed, then what's the differentiation between /usr/bin/emacs and the Flatpak installation of Emacs?
How to install Gnome on FreeBSD 13
The initial setup of FreeBSD does not provide the Desktop Environment. It is command line mode only. If you want to use this FreeBSD 13 as your laptop or personal computer operating system, then you will need to install a Desktop Environment.
There are some version of Desktop Environments available. They are Gnome, KDE and Xcfe. In this tutorial we will install the Gnome.
Vincent Bernat: Jerikan: a configuration management system for network teams
There are many resources for network automation with Ansible. Most of them only expose the first steps or limit themselves to a narrow scope. They give no clue on how to expand from that. Real network environments may be large, versatile, heterogeneous, and filled with exceptions. The lack of real-world examples for Ansible deployments, unlike Puppet and SaltStack, leads many teams to build brittle and incomplete automation solutions.
How to transfer files between Android and Linux with Warpinator - TechRepublic
One would think, given the Linux roots in Android, that transferring files between the two platforms would be built into both operating systems. It's not. However, adding such a feature isn't nearly as hard as you think, thanks to a tool created for Linux Mint, called Warpinator. Although you won't find Warpinator in the standard repositories for distributions outside of Mint, a Flatpak was created, so any distribution that supports this universal installation package can enjoy easy file transfer between Android and Linux.
Let me show you how to make this bit of magic happen.
Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and GitHub Now
Kaboxer - Kali Applications Boxer
What does that mean? Apps in containers, for packages (a way forward for applications that are hard to package properly). But instead of being stand alone containers, they are integrated into the standard Kali package management systems and can be installed/removed through standard apt commands. Okay. But what does Kaboxer do? Not every tool is easy to package. There are various criteria to meet, at times some crazy dependency trees or peculiar system modifications. You may need to use a legacy library, or you may need to change a configuration of something that would break another application. What do you do? We work with tool authors to try and make it easier, or we spend many late nights trying to get it to fit or we are just unable to package it. Enter Kaboxer. Using containers we can put in complex non-standard package into a container and integrate it with the rest of the operating system, and bundle it up into the packaging eco-system. This means you can apt-install a Kaboxer program and use it without needing to take any special steps.
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
It's been a while since last having any major/exciting optimizations to the GNOME desktop to report on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt that is known for his performance work over the past few years, but some optimizations are forthcoming. In particular, Daniel noted that he noticed with GNOME 40 that up to half of the render time is being consumed by the GNOME Shell's theme code. He is now investigating possibly rewriting the slow parts of the theme code as a shader in order to cut down that render time. This work though is still in the early stages with no merge request yet or any guarantee of success.
Magit 3.0 released
I am excited to announce the release of Magit version 3.0, consisting of 1264 commits since the last feature release two and a half years ago. The release notes can be found here. Also: Magit 3.0 released
