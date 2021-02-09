While most distros ship with systemd, init alternatives exist. Here are a few of the leading init systems available for Linux.

Not long ago, few Linux users cared about the init system. It mostly ran in the background, the first process to run during bootup, and the one that started and, if necessary, stopped the others. However, the init system came under closer scrutiny in 2012-2015, when systemd started to be used as the init system in most major distributions. Many complained about its complexity and the way that it was promoted by officials in major distributions. Thanks to the Devuan distro, some even began to talk about “Init Freedom,” the right to choose your init system as though it was as basic as the four software freedoms advocated by the Free Software Foundation. Others replied that init freedom would complicate compiling packages and general distro releases.

Today, the discussion continues. While most distributions ship systemd, a number of alternatives exist. Below is a quick summary of the leading init systems. If you are interested in trying one, the search filters on DistroWatch can let you locate which distro, if any, defaults to the init system that interests you. Alternatively, you can replace your existing init with another one, although the task is not for the faint-hearted, nor recommended for any except well-informed experts.