As we heard at Think 2021, the era of hybrid cloud is increasing demands on enterprise developers with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factors. An IBM Institute for Business Value study, The hybrid cloud platform advantage found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next 3 years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. As a result, businesses can benefit the most when they are supported by an ecosystem of partners that continually provides their best technologies and industry expertise.

At this inflection point for enterprise developers, you’re being asked to deliver the kinds of solutions that require you to consistently invest in your skillsets and to build together collaboratively in an ecosystem environment. To help ease this transformation, my team’s goal is to help you build together: increasing capabilities for developers and lifting burdens that have previously hindered your innovation.

A few months ago, we talked about an ongoing collaboration between IBM and Microsoft to enable the WebSphere product portfolio on Azure. Today, we are pleased to announce the availability of a new solution to run the IBM WebSphere Application Server (Traditional) Network Deployment on Azure Linux Virtual Machines. The solution is jointly developed and supported by IBM and Microsoft, and a wonderful example of how we are building together across the ecosystem to give you more flexibility to accomplish your goals.