Oracle and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Ubuntu supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute
Together with Oracle, Canonical announces an optimised Ubuntu image for the launch of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Ampere A1 Compute. Oracle Cloud customers will benefit from running Ubuntu, the most popular cloud operating system, on a secure, scalable, and highly cost-effective infrastructure.
“Ubuntu on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute provides a high performing and cost-effective solution for all types of workloads. Ubuntu gives developers a highly optimized cloud operating system and kernel with excellent boot speed, strong security, and stellar stability,” said Matt Leonard, vice president, product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
“Ampere and Canonical are partnering to bring cloud native solutions to the market. Together, we have optimized everything from the Ubuntu OS to OpenStack to K8s to Anbox Cloud for Ampere® Altra®. We are excited to see all of these technologies available to the market on the OCI Ampere A1 platform, which is available on the OCI Free Tier today,” said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at Ampere Computing.
-
Oracle Ampere A1 Compute tuning for advanced users
With CPU-bound benchmarks and applications such as SPEC CPU 2017, it's relatively straightforward to get optimal performance on an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute instance. But, for applications that have many interrupts or that share memory across non-uniform memory access (NUMA) nodes, it takes some effort to get the best performance. On NUMA systems, a key aspect to control is remote memory accesses. Ensuring that work is done where an application's memory is located reduces expensive remote memory accesses and results in the best and most predictable performance on large-scale applications.
-
Start developing Arm-based applications quickly using the Oracle Linux Cloud Developer image
We are excited for the availability of our Arm compute service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), built to deliver a high performance cloud offering based on the Ampere Altra processor. With the launch of the Ampere A1 Compute platform in OCI, we are also pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux Cloud Developer image as part of OCI's Arm developer ecosystem.
The launch of the Oracle Linux Cloud Developer image for Arm in OCI provides a fast and easy path to transition, build, and run Arm-based applications with the best price-performance in the cloud. This image bundles the most valuable and useful development tools, includes free licensing and support for many of these tools, and enables an immediate launch of a complete Arm development environment in the cloud.
-
Different Approaches to Open Source Knowledge Sharing
Deb Bryant looks at how different open source communities develop, maintain, and distribute best practices.
Paragraphs
Creating open source software is a massive knowledge-sharing experience, says Deb Bryant, Senior Director of Red Hat's Open Source Program Office (OSPO) in a recent article at Opensource.com.
Over time, she says, open source communities have “honed their knowledge into best practices as a natural byproduct of the open collaboration and transparency passed on within their respective communities.”
-
Migrating to SAP S/4HANA: Migration deadlines and how Red Hat technologies can help [Ed: IBM Red Hat as a proprietary software reseller]
Digitalizing key business processes can be mission critical. But for many businesses, the pandemic slowed progress on key digital transformation initiatives. If your business depends on traditional SAP environments, delays are particularly problematic given the 2027 deadline for migration to SAP HANA or SAP S/4HANA.
Red Hat can help by providing a portfolio of solutions that reduce the complexity of migration, make your data center more efficient, simplify hybrid IT, power the intelligent edge, and allow you to generate new business value.
-
IBM WebSphere App Server Now Available on Azure Linux VMs [Ed: IBM boosting Microsoft monopoly, not just in GitHub but also outside it. IBM is a truly misguided company that attacks the founder of GNU/Linux while propping up his enemies.]
-
How IBM is building together across the tech ecosystem to enable developers [Ed: IBM boosting Microsoft, as it did in the 1980s]
As we heard at Think 2021, the era of hybrid cloud is increasing demands on enterprise developers with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factors. An IBM Institute for Business Value study, The hybrid cloud platform advantage found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next 3 years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. As a result, businesses can benefit the most when they are supported by an ecosystem of partners that continually provides their best technologies and industry expertise.
At this inflection point for enterprise developers, you’re being asked to deliver the kinds of solutions that require you to consistently invest in your skillsets and to build together collaboratively in an ecosystem environment. To help ease this transformation, my team’s goal is to help you build together: increasing capabilities for developers and lifting burdens that have previously hindered your innovation.
A few months ago, we talked about an ongoing collaboration between IBM and Microsoft to enable the WebSphere product portfolio on Azure. Today, we are pleased to announce the availability of a new solution to run the IBM WebSphere Application Server (Traditional) Network Deployment on Azure Linux Virtual Machines. The solution is jointly developed and supported by IBM and Microsoft, and a wonderful example of how we are building together across the ecosystem to give you more flexibility to accomplish your goals.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and GitHub Now
Kaboxer - Kali Applications Boxer
What does that mean? Apps in containers, for packages (a way forward for applications that are hard to package properly). But instead of being stand alone containers, they are integrated into the standard Kali package management systems and can be installed/removed through standard apt commands. Okay. But what does Kaboxer do? Not every tool is easy to package. There are various criteria to meet, at times some crazy dependency trees or peculiar system modifications. You may need to use a legacy library, or you may need to change a configuration of something that would break another application. What do you do? We work with tool authors to try and make it easier, or we spend many late nights trying to get it to fit or we are just unable to package it. Enter Kaboxer. Using containers we can put in complex non-standard package into a container and integrate it with the rest of the operating system, and bundle it up into the packaging eco-system. This means you can apt-install a Kaboxer program and use it without needing to take any special steps.
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
It's been a while since last having any major/exciting optimizations to the GNOME desktop to report on by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt that is known for his performance work over the past few years, but some optimizations are forthcoming. In particular, Daniel noted that he noticed with GNOME 40 that up to half of the render time is being consumed by the GNOME Shell's theme code. He is now investigating possibly rewriting the slow parts of the theme code as a shader in order to cut down that render time. This work though is still in the early stages with no merge request yet or any guarantee of success.
Magit 3.0 released
I am excited to announce the release of Magit version 3.0, consisting of 1264 commits since the last feature release two and a half years ago. The release notes can be found here. Also: Magit 3.0 released
Ubuntu Supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure...
Ubuntu Supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute