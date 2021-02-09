Debian: FAIme, LZ4, and EasyOS Latest
Adding a custom postinst script to the FAI image
The FAIme service now supports uploading a custom shell script. This script is added to the installation ISO and gets executed during the first boot on request. You can upload a plain shell script or a compressed version using gzip. Using the postinst script you can adjust the new installed system to your local needs after FAI has done the initial installation.
Steinar H. Gunderson: LZ24
I cooked together a new compression format over the weekend; it's based on experiences I had way back when I worked on Snappy, and intends to be as kind as possible to the branch predictor. I don't intend to productionize it because it isn't competitive (see below), but I still think the idea is interesting enough to put out there.
The implementation isn't much; it's generally slightly less dense than Snappy, but decompresses faster than it, but it thoroughly trounced by LZ4 still (factor 2–3x!). I don't know if that's LZ4's format being inherently faster or just if it's about the massive amount of tuning in the implementation; back when we open-sourced Snappy, it was in the same league as LZ4 (well, faster to begin with, and then LZ4 picked up a lot of the same tricks and had a simpler format), so evidently, a lot of things have happened, and I don't have the patience anymore to tweak individual cycles.
EasyOS now has a save-file
I have only edited two scripts, in the initrd: /init and /sbin/fscheck
Booting from USB-stick, WKG_DEV (in my case) is "sdb2", and WKG_DIR is "easyos". The init script creates a sparse file, /mnt/sbd2/easyos/easysave.ext4, with ext4 filesystem in it, slightly less size than the amount of free space in sdb2 -- but being a sparse file, it only takes up a tiny fraction of that, due to whatever files are in it.
The init script then mounts /mnt/sbd2/easyos/easysave.ext4 on /mnt/sbd2/easyos, and everything proceeds as normal. /mnt/sbd2/easyos will look just as it did before, with the folders 'containers', 'home', 'releases', '.session' and 'sfs' in it.
To users, it will seem like nothing has changed. However, as /mnt/sbd2/easyos is a mounted ext4 filesystem, sdb2 no longer has to have a Linux filesystem. sdb2 could have an NTFS filesystem.
