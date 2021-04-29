Games: SteamPal Rumours, CSGO, and Gaming on the Librem 14
Hints appear of Valve making a handheld Steam "SteamPal" Neptune console
Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB who has often dug up interesting new strings showing up in Steam updates has a new Twitter thread up going over some new appearances that raise some eyebrows.
New appearances are seen mentioning a "Neptune" controller along with things like "GameList_View_NeptuneGames", "SteamPal Games" and more curious entries that mention things like quick access and a power menu - all of which point to something quite a bit more than just a new controller. Not only that, there's also earlier mentions of a "Callisto Developer Program" and "Device Optimized Games" going by what Djundik found.
Recently, Valve's Gabe Newell spoke at Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand that was highlighted in a since deleted Reddit posts (but you can find the video on the likes of YouTube) where Newell was asked about Steam on consoles to which Newell replied "You’ll get a better idea of that by the end of this year". Initially, we thought that might mean the likes of Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR 2 but now we're not so sure going by this new set of leaks.
CSGO Devs Fix Trust Factor Issues for Linux Users [Ed: Seems possible this is a plagiarism site]
Gaming on the Librem 14
Gaming on the Librem 14 is respectful, ad-free, and covers most game classes at no upfront or monthly cost, all while protecting your data.
