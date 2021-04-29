today's howtos
-
How to check your CPU in Linux
If you’re a Linux user and need to know your CPU hardware specs, there are many ways to find out. In this guide, we’ll focus on Lscpu, the cpuinfo file, as well as Inxi. This guide will show you how to use all of these tools to find your CPU specs on Linux.
To start, open up a terminal window by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard, or search for “Terminal” in the app menu. Once the terminal window is open, follow along with the instructions below that correspond with the tool you prefer to use.
-
How to manage an AWS RDS instance using aws-cli
You can easily create and manage RDS resources using aws-cli commands. In this article, we will see the commands to create an RDS MySql Instance and how to make a snapshot of the database. We will also see commands to tag the RDS Instance, delete the Instance, and do asnapshot.
-
How to execute a .run or .bin file in CentOS 8
There are some files that we are downloaded from the internet that have extensions of .bin or .run. To run such files, we have to set the permission to execute those files. A .bin or .run file is a self-extracting binary file in Linux and Unix Operating systems. For example, Java and Flash are two examples of such files. In this tutorial, we will learn how to run .bin and .run extension files. So let’s get started.
-
How to Unzip Files in Linux Explained with Examples
In this article, we will explain how to use the unzip command in Linux to easily list, test and extract compressed ZIP archives.
So you’ve been sent a zip file and now you’re stuck figuring how to unzip it’s content on Linux? You can use the unzip command to extract (unzip) the file on Linux.
-
How to Use Auto-CPUFreq to Squeeze Battery Life In Linux Laptops - Make Tech Easier
It’s no secret that the day-to-day use of a laptop is ultimately governed by its battery. Everything you do, from watching a video to opening your browser, sucks a certain amount of juice from your device. That juice will run out at some point, so the rule of the game is to delay that moment as much as possible.
Unfortunately, Linux doesn’t quite cooperate with you. Although many distributions have made strides in terms of battery efficiency, they don’t make the best use of what your CPU can do to give you the most productive experience.
-
How to Install Google Roboto Font on Windows, Mac and Linux
-
How to bind a service to a port in Linux | FOSS Linux
The issue of binding a service to a port in Linux strongly depends on the operating system’s environment. A Linux OS environment exists either as a desktop or a server. The Linux server is a better candidate for the assessment of this topic.
This assessment is in comparison to how these two OS environments deal with ports and services. The Linux server OS environment is more dynamic in offering ports and services functionalities.
A Linux server machine is characterized by an IP address linked with the Network Layer and several port numbers linked with the Transport Layer. This characterization is under a normal network topography. In terms of functionality, a machine that exists in a defined network will depend on its assigned IP address for it to be located.
So when an IP address points to a machine’s destination on an existing network, a port number will be associated with the machine system’s destination service.
-
How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti is a free, open-source, lightweight control panel for managing Linux servers. It comes with a lot of plugins to manage emails, websites, domains, and more. It is written in Python and provides a responsive graphical interface to manage the server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Ajenti Control Panel on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
How to install WPS Office 2019 on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Deepin 20.2.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 603 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu on Dell, Raspberry Pi, and More
Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM
today's leftovers
Videos: OpenIndiana, Vimium, and LINUX Unplugged
Recent comments
4 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago