Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of May 2021 01:10:54 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to check your CPU in Linux

    If you’re a Linux user and need to know your CPU hardware specs, there are many ways to find out. In this guide, we’ll focus on Lscpu, the cpuinfo file, as well as Inxi. This guide will show you how to use all of these tools to find your CPU specs on Linux.

    To start, open up a terminal window by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard, or search for “Terminal” in the app menu. Once the terminal window is open, follow along with the instructions below that correspond with the tool you prefer to use.

  • How to manage an AWS RDS instance using aws-cli

    You can easily create and manage RDS resources using aws-cli commands. In this article, we will see the commands to create an RDS MySql Instance and how to make a snapshot of the database. We will also see commands to tag the RDS Instance, delete the Instance, and do asnapshot.

  • How to execute a .run or .bin file in CentOS 8

    There are some files that we are downloaded from the internet that have extensions of .bin or .run. To run such files, we have to set the permission to execute those files. A .bin or .run file is a self-extracting binary file in Linux and Unix Operating systems. For example, Java and Flash are two examples of such files. In this tutorial, we will learn how to run .bin and .run extension files. So let’s get started.

  • How to Unzip Files in Linux Explained with Examples

    In this article, we will explain how to use the unzip command in Linux to easily list, test and extract compressed ZIP archives.

    So you’ve been sent a zip file and now you’re stuck figuring how to unzip it’s content on Linux? You can use the unzip command to extract (unzip) the file on Linux.

  • How to Use Auto-CPUFreq to Squeeze Battery Life In Linux Laptops - Make Tech Easier

    It’s no secret that the day-to-day use of a laptop is ultimately governed by its battery. Everything you do, from watching a video to opening your browser, sucks a certain amount of juice from your device. That juice will run out at some point, so the rule of the game is to delay that moment as much as possible.

    Unfortunately, Linux doesn’t quite cooperate with you. Although many distributions have made strides in terms of battery efficiency, they don’t make the best use of what your CPU can do to give you the most productive experience.

  • How to Install Google Roboto Font on Windows, Mac and Linux
  • How to bind a service to a port in Linux | FOSS Linux

    The issue of binding a service to a port in Linux strongly depends on the operating system’s environment. A Linux OS environment exists either as a desktop or a server. The Linux server is a better candidate for the assessment of this topic.

    This assessment is in comparison to how these two OS environments deal with ports and services. The Linux server OS environment is more dynamic in offering ports and services functionalities.

    A Linux server machine is characterized by an IP address linked with the Network Layer and several port numbers linked with the Transport Layer. This characterization is under a normal network topography. In terms of functionality, a machine that exists in a defined network will depend on its assigned IP address for it to be located.

    So when an IP address points to a machine’s destination on an existing network, a port number will be associated with the machine system’s destination service.

  • How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti is a free, open-source, lightweight control panel for managing Linux servers. It comes with a lot of plugins to manage emails, websites, domains, and more. It is written in Python and provides a responsive graphical interface to manage the server.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Ajenti Control Panel on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • How to install WPS Office 2019 on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Deepin 20.2.

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu on Dell, Raspberry Pi, and More

  • Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra Review

    OS Options [...] Ubuntu 20.04 NeoKylin v10 (China only, Coming soon)

  • Raspberry Pi GPIO support in Ubuntu | Ubuntu

    We are proud to announce that Ubuntu 21.04 includes support for the GPIO pins on the Raspberry Pi. This has been a long time coming. We know. With support for the camera modules and Bluetooth added last year GPIO was the obvious next step. But with our Raspberry Pi focused engineers working to make sure there was Pi support for the Ubuntu Core 20 launch earlier this year, GPIO got pushed back. But not longer. [...] This is all because we want to build a more interactive community around Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. A big part of building a community like this is starting conversations. That started with our call for feedback and to ‘try things out’, and continues next week (June 1st) when Will Wilson (jawn-smith, the author of the tutorial), Dave Jones (waveform and long time Ubuntu Pi guy), and I sit down on a YouTube and Twitch live stream to talk about Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi, the past, the future, and the community.

  • Ubuntu in the wild – 25th of May 2021

    The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it? [...] The nature of the security landscape itself makes it impossible to be completely prepared for the new threats coming in. The number and the diversity of attacks keep on increasing, which pose the question: do you really need immediacy to have a secure environment? Focusing on the short term negatively impacts the long term, and companies need to shift their approach to be more secure. In this article, Nikos Mavrogiannopoulos, Product Manager at Canonical, presents the benefits of Extended Security Maintenance (ESM).

Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM

  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Arm-based Compute Instances to be Supported by SUSE Rancher

    Oracle and SUSE have been working together closely to expand the supported compute instances on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). SUSE Rancher will become the only multi-cluster management solution to provision Kubernetes clusters on OCI Arm-based instances by delivering support for Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) on OCI Ampere A1 instances.

  • Fedora Podcast Has Returned With The Destination Linux Network

    The Fedora Community has brought back the Fedora Podcast! If that wasn’t enough, the Fedora Podcast has also joined the Destination Linux Network as a collaborative effort to spread the word about all things Fedora! I know I might be slightly biased about this news but I am incredibly excited to work with Fedora in making the new season of the Fedora Podcast a huge success! For those who might not be aware, Front Page Linux is an open community powered news, tutorial, article, etc. website brought to you by the Destination Linux Network. I know I speak for the entire DLN crew when I say “Welcome to the Family”.

  • Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part one

    I was able to boot my Raspberry Pi using the Pi Imager and the Fedora AARCH64 Raw Image. While this makes me happy, I don’t really understand what these pieces are. So, I want to take a little more look at them.

  • Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part Two

    Last article I discussed the Fedora RAW file image and the first partition it contains. Now let us look at the second and third partitions.

  • IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is now generally available

    IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is the latest addition (as of April 2021) to the IBM COBOL compiler family. It is designed for developing and modernizing applications for Linux on x86 and hybrid cloud environments where applications can seamlessly share data and logic with critical applications running on IBM z/OS. [...] You can find other important resources such as the data sheet, blogs, and support links in the Resources tab on the IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 product page.

today's leftovers

  • EuroHPC’s Leonardo and Lumi Supercomputers Take Shape

    Progress is now underway on these supercomputers, with Slovenia’s 6.8 peak petaflops Vega system already online. According to HPCWire, two of the three pre-exascale systems — Finland’s Lumi system and Italy’s Leonardo system — are taking shape as well. Spain’s MareNostrum 5 has yet to be detailed.

  • PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator 4.7 Released: PVC Resize, GCS, Advanced Cloning, and more!

    Crunchy Data is pleased to announce the release of version 4.7 of PGO, the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, which automates and simplifies deploying and managing open source Postgres clusters on Kubernetes and other Kubernetes-enabled Platforms. Instructions for getting started with the Postgres Operator can be found here:

  • SPDX: It’s Already in Use for Global Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Supply Chain Security

    In a previous Linux Foundation blog, David A. Wheeler, director of LF Supply Chain Security, discussed how capabilities built by Linux Foundation communities can be used to address the software supply chain security requirements set by the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity. One of those capabilities, SPDX, completely addresses the Executive Order 4(e) and 4(f) and 10(j) requirements for a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). The SPDX specification is implemented as a file format that identifies the software components within a larger piece of computer software and metadata such as the licenses of those components. SPDX is an open standard for communicating software bill of material (SBOM) information, including components, licenses, copyrights, and security references. It has a rich ecosystem of existing tools that provides a common format for companies and communities to share important data to streamline and improve the identification and monitoring of software.

  • Enrique Ocaña González: GStreamer WebKit debugging by using external tools (2/2)

    This is the last post of the series showing interesting debugging tools, I hope you have found it useful. Don’t miss the custom scripts at the bottom to process GStreamer logs, help you highlight the interesting parts and find the root cause of difficult bugs.

  • Asynchronous database access with QtSql

    When working with Qt most of the time you do not need to care about threading. Most things already work asynchronously, they don’t block and there’s no reason to mess with additional threads. This is the case for network requests via the QNetworkAccessManager where signals are used (as pretty much everywhere). If you’ve got other tasks like hash calculation of large files or image scaling, then there’s QtConcurrent::run() for you which will execute a function on the application’s thread pool. QtConcurrent uses QFutures to report the results. In Qt 5 QFutures are not very handy (you need a QFutureWatcher to get the results asynchronously and you manually need to create and delete it). With Qt 6 this has changed and now there’s a pretty nice QFuture::then() function where you can directly pass a lambda handling the result...

  • Zigbee vs. Wi-Fi: Which is Better for your Smart Home Needs

    Founded in 2003, Zigbee protocol is an open-standard communication based on IEEE 802.15.4 which also governs other low-rate networks such as 6LoWPAN and Thread. The ‘bee” in Zigbee name was inspired from the zig-zag dance of honeybees while they pass messages in close proximity to one another. Zigbee was therefore, conceived as a low-power, low bit-rate, short-range protocol in 2.4 GHz band for efficient communication across a “mesh” of devices.

Videos: OpenIndiana, Vimium, and LINUX Unplugged

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6