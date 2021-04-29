GNU, FSF, and FSFE Latest
Thomas Fitzsimmons: Excorporate 1.0.0
I think there’s a lot of potential to create nice user interface features with Excorporate’s API — like a scheduler that shows people’s availability with ASCII-art bars, usable on a TTY. The included Org, diary and calfw front-ends show real-world usage of the API. I hope people send patches for new user interface features and keybindings, and contribute new authentication methods. I’ll continue watching for bug reports.
Community meeting on the future of our IRC presence
The meeting will be held in the #fsf channel on the Freenode network on Thursday, May 27 from 13:00-14:30 EDT (17:00-18:30 UTC). The discussion will be moderated by members of the FSF staff, as well as GNU webmasters Amin Bandali and Jason Self.
Inductive Bias: When it takes a pandemic ...
2020 was a special year for all of us - with "us" here meaning the entire world: Faced with a truly urgent global problem that year was a learning opportunity for everyone.
For me personally the year started like any other year - except that news coming out of China were troubling. Little did I know how fast those news would reach the rest of the world - little did I know the impact that this would have.
I started the year with FOSDEM in Brussels in February - like every other year, except it felt decidedly different going to this event with thousands of attendees, crammed into overfull university rooms.
Not a month later, travel budgets in many corporations had been frozen. The last in person event that I went to was FOSS Backstage - incapable of imagining just for how long this would be the last in person event I would go to. To this date I'm grateful for Bertrand for teaching the organising team just how much can be transported with video calls - and I'm still grateful for the technicians onsite that made speaker-attendee interaction seamless - across several hundred miles.
