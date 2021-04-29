Videos: OpenIndiana, Vimium, and LINUX Unplugged
-
OpenIndiana 2021.04 overview | Community-driven illumos Distribution.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of OpenIndiana 2021.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Improve Efficiency In Chrome or Firefox With Vimium
Vimium is a browser extension that provides keyboard-based navigation and control of the web in the spirit of the Vim editor. It helps you navigate the web without touching the mouse. Vimium uses a clever highlighting method to navigate using links.
-
And the Answer is… | LINUX Unplugged 407
From our origins with Linux to preparing your home LAN for a solar storm, it’s an Ask us Anything special edition!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 603 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu on Dell, Raspberry Pi, and More
Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM
today's leftovers
Videos: OpenIndiana, Vimium, and LINUX Unplugged
Recent comments
4 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago