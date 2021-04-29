Ubuntu on Dell, Raspberry Pi, and More Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra Review OS Options [...] Ubuntu 20.04 NeoKylin v10 (China only, Coming soon)

Raspberry Pi GPIO support in Ubuntu | Ubuntu We are proud to announce that Ubuntu 21.04 includes support for the GPIO pins on the Raspberry Pi. This has been a long time coming. We know. With support for the camera modules and Bluetooth added last year GPIO was the obvious next step. But with our Raspberry Pi focused engineers working to make sure there was Pi support for the Ubuntu Core 20 launch earlier this year, GPIO got pushed back. But not longer. [...] This is all because we want to build a more interactive community around Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. A big part of building a community like this is starting conversations. That started with our call for feedback and to ‘try things out’, and continues next week (June 1st) when Will Wilson (jawn-smith, the author of the tutorial), Dave Jones (waveform and long time Ubuntu Pi guy), and I sit down on a YouTube and Twitch live stream to talk about Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi, the past, the future, and the community.

Ubuntu in the wild – 25th of May 2021 The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it? [...] The nature of the security landscape itself makes it impossible to be completely prepared for the new threats coming in. The number and the diversity of attacks keep on increasing, which pose the question: do you really need immediacy to have a secure environment? Focusing on the short term negatively impacts the long term, and companies need to shift their approach to be more secure. In this article, Nikos Mavrogiannopoulos, Product Manager at Canonical, presents the benefits of Extended Security Maintenance (ESM).

Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Arm-based Compute Instances to be Supported by SUSE Rancher Oracle and SUSE have been working together closely to expand the supported compute instances on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). SUSE Rancher will become the only multi-cluster management solution to provision Kubernetes clusters on OCI Arm-based instances by delivering support for Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) on OCI Ampere A1 instances.

Fedora Podcast Has Returned With The Destination Linux Network The Fedora Community has brought back the Fedora Podcast! If that wasn’t enough, the Fedora Podcast has also joined the Destination Linux Network as a collaborative effort to spread the word about all things Fedora! I know I might be slightly biased about this news but I am incredibly excited to work with Fedora in making the new season of the Fedora Podcast a huge success! For those who might not be aware, Front Page Linux is an open community powered news, tutorial, article, etc. website brought to you by the Destination Linux Network. I know I speak for the entire DLN crew when I say “Welcome to the Family”.

Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part one I was able to boot my Raspberry Pi using the Pi Imager and the Fedora AARCH64 Raw Image. While this makes me happy, I don’t really understand what these pieces are. So, I want to take a little more look at them.

Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part Two Last article I discussed the Fedora RAW file image and the first partition it contains. Now let us look at the second and third partitions.

IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is now generally available IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is the latest addition (as of April 2021) to the IBM COBOL compiler family. It is designed for developing and modernizing applications for Linux on x86 and hybrid cloud environments where applications can seamlessly share data and logic with critical applications running on IBM z/OS. [...] You can find other important resources such as the data sheet, blogs, and support links in the Resources tab on the IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 product page.