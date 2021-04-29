today's leftovers
EuroHPC’s Leonardo and Lumi Supercomputers Take Shape
Progress is now underway on these supercomputers, with Slovenia’s 6.8 peak petaflops Vega system already online. According to HPCWire, two of the three pre-exascale systems — Finland’s Lumi system and Italy’s Leonardo system — are taking shape as well. Spain’s MareNostrum 5 has yet to be detailed.
PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator 4.7 Released: PVC Resize, GCS, Advanced Cloning, and more!
Crunchy Data is pleased to announce the release of version 4.7 of PGO, the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, which automates and simplifies deploying and managing open source Postgres clusters on Kubernetes and other Kubernetes-enabled Platforms. Instructions for getting started with the Postgres Operator can be found here:
SPDX: It’s Already in Use for Global Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Supply Chain Security
In a previous Linux Foundation blog, David A. Wheeler, director of LF Supply Chain Security, discussed how capabilities built by Linux Foundation communities can be used to address the software supply chain security requirements set by the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity.
One of those capabilities, SPDX, completely addresses the Executive Order 4(e) and 4(f) and 10(j) requirements for a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). The SPDX specification is implemented as a file format that identifies the software components within a larger piece of computer software and metadata such as the licenses of those components.
SPDX is an open standard for communicating software bill of material (SBOM) information, including components, licenses, copyrights, and security references. It has a rich ecosystem of existing tools that provides a common format for companies and communities to share important data to streamline and improve the identification and monitoring of software.
Enrique Ocaña González: GStreamer WebKit debugging by using external tools (2/2)
This is the last post of the series showing interesting debugging tools, I hope you have found it useful. Don’t miss the custom scripts at the bottom to process GStreamer logs, help you highlight the interesting parts and find the root cause of difficult bugs.
Asynchronous database access with QtSql
When working with Qt most of the time you do not need to care about threading. Most things already work asynchronously, they don’t block and there’s no reason to mess with additional threads. This is the case for network requests via the QNetworkAccessManager where signals are used (as pretty much everywhere). If you’ve got other tasks like hash calculation of large files or image scaling, then there’s QtConcurrent::run() for you which will execute a function on the application’s thread pool.
QtConcurrent uses QFutures to report the results. In Qt 5 QFutures are not very handy (you need a QFutureWatcher to get the results asynchronously and you manually need to create and delete it). With Qt 6 this has changed and now there’s a pretty nice QFuture::then() function where you can directly pass a lambda handling the result...
Zigbee vs. Wi-Fi: Which is Better for your Smart Home Needs
Founded in 2003, Zigbee protocol is an open-standard communication based on IEEE 802.15.4 which also governs other low-rate networks such as 6LoWPAN and Thread. The ‘bee” in Zigbee name was inspired from the zig-zag dance of honeybees while they pass messages in close proximity to one another. Zigbee was therefore, conceived as a low-power, low bit-rate, short-range protocol in 2.4 GHz band for efficient communication across a “mesh” of devices.
today's leftovers
