Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Arm-based Compute Instances to be Supported by SUSE Rancher
Oracle and SUSE have been working together closely to expand the supported compute instances on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). SUSE Rancher will become the only multi-cluster management solution to provision Kubernetes clusters on OCI Arm-based instances by delivering support for Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) on OCI Ampere A1 instances.
Fedora Podcast Has Returned With The Destination Linux Network
The Fedora Community has brought back the Fedora Podcast! If that wasn’t enough, the Fedora Podcast has also joined the Destination Linux Network as a collaborative effort to spread the word about all things Fedora! I know I might be slightly biased about this news but I am incredibly excited to work with Fedora in making the new season of the Fedora Podcast a huge success!
For those who might not be aware, Front Page Linux is an open community powered news, tutorial, article, etc. website brought to you by the Destination Linux Network. I know I speak for the entire DLN crew when I say “Welcome to the Family”.
Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part one
I was able to boot my Raspberry Pi using the Pi Imager and the Fedora AARCH64 Raw Image. While this makes me happy, I don’t really understand what these pieces are. So, I want to take a little more look at them.
Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part Two
Last article I discussed the Fedora RAW file image and the first partition it contains. Now let us look at the second and third partitions.
IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is now generally available
IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is the latest addition (as of April 2021) to the IBM COBOL compiler family. It is designed for developing and modernizing applications for Linux on x86 and hybrid cloud environments where applications can seamlessly share data and logic with critical applications running on IBM z/OS.
[...]
You can find other important resources such as the data sheet, blogs, and support links in the Resources tab on the IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 product page.
