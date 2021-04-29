Intel and AMD Linux Work
Intel Protected Xe Path Code Updated, Now Defaults PXP Code To Disabled
Intel's open-source driver engineers remain very active on bringing up their discrete graphics card support under Linux with restructuring of the kernel driver to handle local/dedicated memory among a variety of other changes needed. Plus there are new features with the latest generation of Intel graphics such as the Protected Xe Path (PXP) for hardware-protected sessions for multi-user / multi-process scenarios. The Intel PXP code for their Linux driver has been in the works since last year and the latest revision now submitted.
Protected Xe Path is hardware-protected sessions by way of encrypted video memory and a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for protecting different sessions/clients running on Intel Xe graphics. This will likely be of importance for Intel Xe Graphics in the data center and any public clouds for ensuring different clients/processes are properly isolated. Intel hasn't publicly talked much about PXP but their Linux support remains ongoing.
Linux 5.14 To Allow Hot Unplug Of AMD Radeon GPUs - Phoronix
Linux 5.14 to debut later in the summer will allow for hot unplugging of AMD Radeon graphics cards such as when using an external GPU enclosure or passing back a GPU from a virtual machine to the host. Up until now the AMDGPU kernel driver hasn't cooperated nicely with the Radeon GPU for hot unplug events.
Going back a number of months AMD developers have been working to better support GPU hot unplug handling for AMD Radeon graphics cards as the current behavior could lead to system crashes and other problems when removing an "eGPU" enclosure or otherwise removing the graphics card from the system while in operation.
