CANPico open-source board adds CAN Bus to Raspberry Pi Pico

Linux
Canis Labs’ CANPico board adds a CAN bus to the Raspberry Pi Pico. The open-source hardware board can then be used as a CAN adapter connected to a host computer

The company also provides an open-source MicroPython SDK, as well as a pre-built firmware image to quickly make it started, making it possible to easily control or monitor the CAN bus using Python.

How To Use Ubuntu System Monitor

This is a simple guide to check your Ubuntu system resource use & running programs with the built-in program System Monitor. To formerly Windows users, this is your Task Manager on Ubuntu. You will learn to read information in it and do end a process with it. Read more

Foliate – simple and modern GTK eBook viewer

An electronic book (commonly abbreviated e-book) is a text and image-based publication which can be read on a computer or other digital devices such as an e-book reader. Digital books are well established. Project Gutenberg, an online library of books that can be downloaded free of charge, has been expanding its collection since 1971. Almost its entire library consists of books that are available in the public domain, although there are a few copyright texts which are also included. Foliate is an open source eBook viewer built with GJS (GNOME JavaScript bindings) and Epub.js, a JavaScript library for rendering ePub documents in the browser, across many devices. Read more

KDE: Active Applet Indicator and Krita Funding

  • KDE DEVLOG 4: Finishing Up the Active Applet Indicator!
  • Tech report of fund.krita.org

    Featured image of post Tech report of fund.krita.org A few weeks ago, the Krita project announced the Krita Dev Fund. This project scope was the same as the Blender Dev Fund. Provide a stable way to fund the development of Krita via recurring donations. Since I was the one who helped with the technical bits on the website and I heard that were are interested FOSS communities that want to deploy something similar, I decided to write a small tech report about how we did it in Krita. Luckily for us, when we started researching how to create something similar, we rapidly discovered that the Blender Fund website itself is open source and licensed under the same license as Blender: GPL. It made it easy to reuse the code. The system is written with Django for the backend and uses Braintree as a payment provider. The code was built with Blender need in mind and not as a reusable project that I could use without any change, so a fork was inevitable. To make the maintenance more manageable, I decided to try to stay as near as possible to upstream in our Python code so that it’s easy to rebase the Krita fork when needed.

