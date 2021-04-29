HarmonyOS is now been confirmed to launch in early June
Huawei is a large and ruthless company, and on June 2nd, its new OS, which has been in a developer preview for quite some time, will be released on mobile.
It won't take long until we see a fully created HarmonyOS being thrown at many of its devices, and even some in different country's later after that.
Huwawi posted a video to their YouTube channel to confirm the June 2 launch, here
Also: HarmonyOS, Huawei’s alternative to Android, will launch on June 2
