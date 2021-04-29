Android Leftovers
Data from 100 million Android users EXPOSED online due to popular Google Play Store apps | Express.co.uk
Google Revamps Android Material Design, Improves UI Toolkit and Android Studio
Android privacy changes are coming -- are you ready? | VentureBeat
How to Use Video for Wallpaper on Android
How to Bypass Google Verification on Android
Anker Nebula may finally make Android TV too cheap to ignore - SlashGear
Google wants to make your Android 12 phone your TV remote. Here's how it'll work - CNET
Android 12 emoji designs simplify the look yet again - 9to5Google
Android 12 may offer Smart Forwarding feature - Android Community
Pixel Launcher Discover feed on Android 12 has Material You - 9to5Google
Smartphones With Android 11 Operating System For All Budgets | Most Searched Products - Times of India
Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are now receiving Android 11 update
BenQ debuts W1800i 4K HDR projector with Android smarts and Filmmaker Mode | Home Cinema Choice
Liftoff casual games report: Game marketers move to Android amid IDFA changes | VentureBeat
Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, more - 9to5Toys
Chrome 91 rolling out: freeze Tab Groups, Android tablets load desktop sites - 9to5Google
Top 10 Best Short-Form Video Android Apps – 2021
Lenovo's new Android tablet doubles as an external monitor
More in Tux Machines
How To Use Ubuntu System Monitor
This is a simple guide to check your Ubuntu system resource use & running programs with the built-in program System Monitor. To formerly Windows users, this is your Task Manager on Ubuntu. You will learn to read information in it and do end a process with it.
Foliate – simple and modern GTK eBook viewer
An electronic book (commonly abbreviated e-book) is a text and image-based publication which can be read on a computer or other digital devices such as an e-book reader. Digital books are well established. Project Gutenberg, an online library of books that can be downloaded free of charge, has been expanding its collection since 1971. Almost its entire library consists of books that are available in the public domain, although there are a few copyright texts which are also included. Foliate is an open source eBook viewer built with GJS (GNOME JavaScript bindings) and Epub.js, a JavaScript library for rendering ePub documents in the browser, across many devices.
CANPico open-source board adds CAN Bus to Raspberry Pi Pico
Canis Labs’ CANPico board adds a CAN bus to the Raspberry Pi Pico. The open-source hardware board can then be used as a CAN adapter connected to a host computer The company also provides an open-source MicroPython SDK, as well as a pre-built firmware image to quickly make it started, making it possible to easily control or monitor the CAN bus using Python.
KDE: Active Applet Indicator and Krita Funding
