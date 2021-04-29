The other day during an editorial meeting, the Enable Sysadmin staff discussed the topic of hardware procurement by sysadmins in today's IT landscape. There is so much talk these days around computer hardware, and while much of it is centered around crypto mining or gaming, there are still large conversations around enterprise-level hardware. I wanted to poll our audience to see who had racked a server in the past, much less been involved with hardware procurement. My starting assumption was that many sysadmins don't actually have much of a say in the hardware that they operate every day. I tend to see the system administration field so divided up by specialization that most people come in and maintain their designated systems and go home. We have storage admins, network admins, security admins, and so on. What's more, most of the purchasing of hardware is done by "they, them, or the powers that be." Somewhere in the chain, there is an elusive authority with procurement power. I could be wrong. In fact, I hope that I am and that most sysadmins do have a say in their hardware selection and purchasing.