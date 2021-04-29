Comcast Sends Copyright Notice to a User for Downloading Ubuntu ISO via Torrent
If you do not use torrent files to download a copyrighted material, you may have never received a DMCA notice.
However, what if you receive a copyright infringement notice from your Internet Service Provider for downloading free software?
Xfinity, an internet service company by Comast has managed to do just that. A subscriber received a DMCA notice for downloading Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS ISO file.
Wait, what? Yes, you heard it right. Let us look at what it is all about.
