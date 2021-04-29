today's howtos
-
How to install MariaDB on Alpine Linux | LibreByte
Alpine Linux is a minimalist distribution with a focus on security and simplicity.
MariaDB is one of the most popular database servers in the world, created by the original MySQL developers and initially conceived as a direct and improved MYSQL replacement. MariaDB is fast, scalable, and robust, with a rich ecosystem of storage engines, plugins, and other tools that make it versatile and flexible in different scenarios. MariaDB is developed as free software under the GPL license. The latest versions of MariaDB also include GIS and JSON functions.
-
First Linux bash script – Hello World - Linux Concept
Since we have learned basic commands in the Linux OS, we will now write our first shell script called hello.sh. You can use any editor of your choice, such as vi, gedit, nano, emacs, geany, and other similar editors.
-
Btrfs vs Ext4 - Functionalities, Strengths, and Weaknesses
A file system controls where, how, and when data is stored and retrieved from a storage device. An efficient file system is necessary for everyday system processes. The Linux kernel supports a variety of file systems. The most commonly used are Ext4, Btrfs, XFS, and ZFS which is the most recent file system released back in 2018. Each of these file systems has its own way of organizing data, merits, and demerits.
In this tutorial, we will check Btrfs against Ext4 filesystem, and seek to understand their functionalities, strengths, and weaknesses.
-
BigBlueButton with Two Ways Screen Sharing
Two ways screen sharing is where teacher can share his screen to student and student can also share screen his screen to teacher. To do that in Jitsi is very easy but in Big Blue Button it is different as the workaround is like explained in this article. The ability to share screen for the students exist in Big Blue Button and it's not just for the teacher. Please note that the screen sharing is not simultaneous (unlike Jitsi) so it must be done by turns for example teacher shares, then student shares, then teacher again, then student again, and so on. Please also note that up the time of this writing, screen sharing is not supported in Android and iOS.
-
How to Install Syslog Server and Client (Centos8) - Unixcop
System log servers are used to collect syslog messages in a single location. A syslog server might be a physical server, a standalone virtual machine, or a software-based service.
-
How to convert RPM software packages to Debian (.deb)
Maybe you have had this problem: you are using Debian or Ubuntu Linux and a software package you would like to install is only available in RPM format. The solution is the handy tool called alien, which converts .rpm files to .deb files.
-
How To Install Discord On Any Linux Distribution In Simple Steps?
If you’re an active Discord user and recently switched to Linux, we’re glad to let you know that Discord is available on Linux too. In this article, let’s look at how to install Discord on Linux or any Linux distribution.
Discord is an amazing application for starters where you find and connect with like-minded people in different communities. By joining a community, you get to communicate in “Discord servers,” hop into the voice server, thereby talk and chat with different people. In addition, there are tons of other things that you can do and keep talking about, making this article more informative and never-ending.
-
How to Install Concrete5 CMS with Apache and free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04
Concrete5 is an open-source content management system used to publish content on the internet. It is written in PHP and uses MariaDB as a database backend. It provides an easy-to-use builder that helps you to create pages and content through the web browser. It is flexible, secure, mobile-ready, and based on Model-View-Controller architecture. It offers a rich set of features including, WYSIWYG content editor, Media Manager, Drag and Drop Content, In-context editing, and many more.
In this post, we will show you how to install Concrete5 CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
-
