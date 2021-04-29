IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Real-time debugging in Tekton pipelines | Red Hat Developer
Debugging CI/CD pipelines isn't always easy. This is especially true when a pipeline takes a long time to run, and the failing part you want to debug runs at the end of the pipeline. A feature introduced in a recent Tekton enhancement proposal (TEP) would let users stop the pipeline at any Step and debug in real time.
This article looks at debugging TaskRuns in Tekton, the open source framework that integrates with Kubernetes to create cloud-native CI/CD pipelines. You can learn more about the basics of Tekton in this article by Joel Lord.
The proposal, TEP-0042, outlines this feature with a proof of concept that describes how Tekton's composability and container support enable this functionality. For a thorough overview of these concepts, watch the talk, Russian Doll: Extending Containers with Nested Processes by Christie Wilson (Google) and Jason Hall (Red Hat).
Enterprise hardware purchases and the sysadmin effect
The other day during an editorial meeting, the Enable Sysadmin staff discussed the topic of hardware procurement by sysadmins in today's IT landscape. There is so much talk these days around computer hardware, and while much of it is centered around crypto mining or gaming, there are still large conversations around enterprise-level hardware. I wanted to poll our audience to see who had racked a server in the past, much less been involved with hardware procurement.
My starting assumption was that many sysadmins don't actually have much of a say in the hardware that they operate every day. I tend to see the system administration field so divided up by specialization that most people come in and maintain their designated systems and go home. We have storage admins, network admins, security admins, and so on. What's more, most of the purchasing of hardware is done by "they, them, or the powers that be." Somewhere in the chain, there is an elusive authority with procurement power. I could be wrong. In fact, I hope that I am and that most sysadmins do have a say in their hardware selection and purchasing.
How to measure customer experience: 3 tips
One of the most critical aspects of any business throughout the world is the customer experience. The customer experience can mean the difference between brand loyalty, engagement, and repeat purchases, or the sentiment of “I would never use their services again,” coupled with scathing reviews on multiple media outlets. A positive customer experience speaks volumes about the quality that a business provides, as it shows effort and a level of care that has been curated toward maintaining a relationship with the end customer.
Digital transformation: 11 skills CIOs need to get it done
CIOs leading successful digital transformation efforts have a certain set of skills. What are the most important capabilities now?
6 exciting new ShellHub features to look for in 2021
ShellHub is a cloud server that allows universal access to your networked devices from any external network. Using it prevents being blocked by firewalls or overly complex networks because ShellHub uses the HTTP protocol to encapsulate the SSH protocol. This transport layer allows seamless use on most networks, as it is commonly available and accepted by most companies' firewall rules and policies.
Best of all, ShellHub is open source (released under the Apache 2.0 license) and facilitates developers' and programmers' remote tasks and making access to Linux devices possible for any hardware architecture.
Fedora Cloud 35 Looking To Use The Btrfs File-System By Default
Fedora Workstation has been defaulting to the Btrfs file-system since F33 while other editions of Fedora Linux have continued using their defaults. With Fedora Cloud 35, this cloud spin of Fedora is now also looking to migrate to Btrfs.
The plan is for the Fedora Cloud 35 release later this year to use Btrfs by default in order to allow using advanced file-system features more readily. This Fedora Cloud change proposal is backed by Fedora developers as well as stakeholders from the likes of Facebook and Amazon.
[Old] Leaked IBM email says cutting 'redundant' jobs is a 'permanent and ongoing' part of its business model
IBM on Monday told workers in the Netherlands to expect a layoff. This is the first time that IBM has ever done a layoff in that country, it said in an email to employees.
Previous changes in the workforce were done via voluntary separation packages.
That internal email that explained the layoff was leaked to the Watching IBM employee watchdog Facebook page and shared with IB Times UK.
IBM Cloud resets ‘Days Since Last Major Incident’ clock to zero – after just five days
IBM’s Cloud is experiencing another severity-one issue, the rank it uses for incidents that see business-critical systems become unavailable.
“Users may experience connectivity issues when trying to access the listed cloud services” was the explanation offered when the incident kicked off at 1454 UTC on May 25. Resources in Washington DC, Osaka, London, Dallas, Sydney, Tokyo, and Frankfurt were all impacted.
Those cloud services were: App ID; Cloudant NoSQL DB; Code Engine; Continuous Delivery; Toolchain; DNS Services; Event Streams; Hyper Protect Crypto Services; Hyper Protect Virtual Server; Hyper Protect DBaaS; IBM Cloud Shell; IBM Watson Machine Learning; Mobile Foundation; and MQ in IBM Cloud. IBM’s most recent status update available at the time of writing, time-stamped 0241 UTC on May 26, said all but five services were back online.
