Turn Your Tablet Or Phone Into A Graphic Tablet / Touch Screen For Your Desktop With Weylus

Weylus is a tool similar to the macOS & iPad Sidecar feature, which turns your tablet or mobile phone into a graphic tablet / touch screen, and allows mirroring or extending the desktop screen to a phone or tablet. It's available for Linux, Microsoft Windows and macOS.

To use a phone or tablet as a graphic tablet / touch screen, all you need is to install Weylus on your desktop, have a modern web browser (e.g. Firefox 80+) running on your phone or tablet, and have both the desktop and tablet / phone on the same network.

Weylus lets you control your mouse with a tablet or phone, mirror the desktop screen to a tablet, and send keyboard input, all with optional hardware-accelerated video encoding (on Linux, VAAPI and NVENC are available; for macOS there's only Videotoolbox, while on Windows it can use NVENC or Microsoft's MediaFoundation).

Android Leftovers

Programming Leftovers

  • Can we consider --editable a bad practice?

    Using editable dependencies is becoming more popular, especially if you want to install from a version control system. But --editable is not without dangers. This article discusses why using editable dependencies should be considered a bad practice, and why it's a particularly bad practice for data scientists using Project Thoth. The use case for editable dependencies With Python’s pip and with pipenv, you can install dependencies in an editable form. As an example, imagine you wanted to fix a bug. You could install the package from a version control system in an editable way: pipenv install -e git+https://github.com/requests/requests.git#egg=requests Now, you can create the changes to fix the bug and test them on your local machine. Over time, however, we have seen practices that are generally acceptable, but not good for data scientists to follow. One of these practices is to include an application's dependencies in an editable way. If your goal is to change the package itself, like a developer or open source contributor would, --editable is indeed a good practice. But let's focus on why editable dependencies are bad in the context of data science.

  • How I monitor my greenhouse with CircuitPython and open source tools | Opensource.com

    CircuitPython provides a revolutionary way to interact with microcontroller boards. This article explains how to use CircuitPython to measure a greenhouse's temperature, humidity, and ambient light and publish the results to an MQTT broker using a CircuitPython MQTT client. You can subscribe any number of programs to the MQTT queues to process the information further. This project uses a simple Python program that runs a web server that publishes a Prometheus-formatted scrape endpoint and pulls these metrics into Prometheus for ongoing monitoring.

  • berrybrew version 1.34 released!

    I've just got a new full time job, programming in Perl... finally, after several years of looking for that perfect work environment. Some of it will be on Windows (which I haven't used except for developing berrybrew), so I'm actually looking forward to using my own software, especially how useful its become thanks to the new UI I've developed.

  • In praise of --dry-run

    One part of my job as a software engineer is writing tools.

    Something I always want to see in a tool which does anything non-trivial is a --dry-run mode. To be able to know what you’re about to do, before you do it, is a great and wondrous thing, helpful to the novice and the experienced user alike.

    But it’s sadly often the case that a tool’s --dry-run is an unloved second-class citizen, prone to drifting out of date or failing to provide all the information you need.

    There’s a simple method that keeps you honest, ensures that your --dry-run has all the information the user wants to see, and (an unexpected bonus!) helps make the entire tool more maintainable: use the --dry-run code path as an input to the “execute” code path.

  • The Incrementing Fill-Down Error

    WGS84 (also written WGS 84) is short for World Geodetic System 1984. It's the spatial standard used by most GPS receivers to calculate their position on the Earth's surface. WGS84 is maintained by the US Department of Defense and gets periodic updates. The updates are also "WGS84". They're not called WGS85, or WGS86, or WGS87. Nevertheless, when auditing data tables with a geodetic datum field I sometimes find entries like WGS85, WGS86 and WGS87. One table had all the numbers up to WGS123. I call these Incrementing Fill-Down Errors, or IFDEs for short, and they probably originated in a spreadsheet. The spreadsheet user wanted to copy "WGS84" down a column of cells, but somehow the copying turned into incrementing. The order of the cells was later lost when the records were sorted on another field.

Proprietary Software and More

  • DC Attorney General Sues Amazon for Alleged Monopolistic Price-Fixing

    "You have to break up Amazon," said one consumer advocate, who argued there's a "fundamental conflict of interest when you own the infrastructure and you also compete on that infrastructure."

  • Techdirt Podcast Episode 284: How To Think About Cybersecurity [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has brought renewed public attention to cybersecurity issues. The field is always evolving, and the attack serves as a great starting point for understanding the current state of cybersecurity, so this week we're joined by three experts — Ross Nordurft and Alex Botting from Venable LLP, and Amy Mahn from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — to discuss the lessons from the pipeline attack, and how to take a risk management approach to cybersecurity.

  • Ransomware forced Bose systems offline, exposed personal data of 6 former employees

    A ransomware intrusion of the computer networks of Bose in March forced some of the electronic giant’s IT systems offline and exposed the personal information of a handful of former employees, the company said in a breach notification letter.

    Seven weeks into an investigation of the incident, in late April, Bose discovered that hackers had accessed and “potentially exfiltrated” files containing the Social Security numbers and salary information of six former Bose employees based in New Hampshire, according to the statement.

  • Why Billionaires Like Bill Gates Can’t Fix the Problems They Helped Create

    In April last year, the University of Oxford was reportedly considering offering a Covid vaccine developed by its scientists on a nonexclusive basis, which would have made it possible for manufacturers across the world to produce it more cheaply and widely. But then, as reported in Kaiser Health News, “Oxford — urged on by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — reversed course. It signed an exclusive vaccine deal with AstraZeneca that gave the pharmaceutical giant sole rights and no guarantee of low prices.”

    This deal-making left many people aghast. It seemed to conflict with the Gates Foundation’s stated mission to improve global access to medicines, but it’s not surprising to those who’ve long followed the foundation’s proclivity to lend big pharma a helping hand. Recently, Melinda told The Times that vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca “should make a small profit, because we want them to stay in business.”

    Define small. AstraZeneca paid nothing toward Oxford’s basic research on the vaccine, yet the company now has exclusive distribution rights, standing to make billions from the deal brokered by the Gates Foundation.

Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K. Read more

