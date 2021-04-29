Games: SteamPal and Several New Titles for GNU/Linux
SteamPal prototype is larger than Nintendo Switch, will run Linux – report
A new report on the rumored Valve SteamPal suggests that the portable gaming PC will be larger than the Nintendo Switch and run on Linux.
Ars Technica has reported that Valve is developing a Nintendo Switch-inspired portable PC that will apparently be on the market by the end of 2021.
The information in the report comes after it was discovered that Valve was possibly working on a handheld Steam console, codename Neptune, via files located in the Steam beta client.
Looks like Steam is getting a brand new Downloads page
Now that the dust has settled on the new Steam Library design, along with various other UI overhauls like the Properties page for games (and the recent SteamPal console leaks) - Valve will be fixing up the Steam Downloads page now too.
SteamPal – Valve’s New Take on Handheld PCs in 2021?
“You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year… and it won’t be the answer you expect,” Newell responded. “You’ll say, ‘Ah-ha! Now I get what he was talking about.'”
Naturally, the Internet seemed to explode with YouTubers and the like theorizing what Gabe’s vague reply might mean. Gardiner Bryant suggested that Valve could be working on a game console. Other websites had a similar thought.
Well, that theory could very well be true — albeit in a portable form factor. Ars Technica reported about this earlier. Pavel Djundik, SteamDB operator, tweeted of Valve’s “Neptune” controller showing up in the latest beta Steam client. “SteamPal” became the new name for this controller/handheld.
Apparently, SteamPal (name may not be final) will come in a Nintendo Switch-style format — a touchscreen, USB-C connectivity, and buttons on both sides, with triggers, analog sticks, and perhaps a touchpad that looks similar to the touchpad found on the Steam controller. There’s talks about it being dockable to also connect to a larger screen.
Last Epoch the awesome action-RPG update 0.8.2 is out with huge end-game changes
Eleventh Hour Games have published the latest huge upgrade for Last Epoch, their time-travelling action-RPG. Last Epoch combines time travel, dungeon crawling, lots of character customization and endless replayability to create an Action RPG for veterans and newcomers alike. Travel through the world of Eterra's past and face dark empires, wrathful gods and untouched wilds – to find a way to save time itself from The Void.
This latest update 0.8.2 is once again massive. It especially enhances the end-game, giving players much more to do within the Monolith of Fate and completely overhauls the way you progress through this special interconnected area. You can read about their work on it in their recent dev blog post. The Arena area where you can face off against various enemies to test your skill was also expanded with new layouts. Thanks to this update there's a lot more content overall.
Stadia Pro games for June include Blue Fire, MotoGP20 and more - ARK arrives this 'Summer'
We now know what you can expect from Stadia Pro, the optional Google Stadia subscription, if you stay subscribed in June with the next set of claimable games announced.
StarCrawlers Chimera is a new upcoming first-person cyberpunk dungeon crawler
StarCrawlers Chimera has been announced by Juggernaut Games as their newest modern first-person dungeon crawler.
The same team that created the rather good StarCrawlers from 2017 are back, bringing with them StarCrawlers Chimera which will be a highly customizable cyberpunk dungeon crawler. "Customize your skills to suit your playstyle. Are you a stealthy cyberninja? A crazed pyromaniac soldier? Mind-bending void psyker? Or… a bit of each? Design your character by selecting from 25+ skill trees with unique abilities in each tree. Skill trees are a mix of fan favorite classes from StarCrawlers, weapon specialist trees, utility sets, and more - with extra skill trees in the works!"
[...]
So no Early Access or Beta versions but we will be seeing the proper finished experience supported on Linux.
Classic freeware shooter 'AssaultCube' is making a comeback
AssaultCube, a name I bet plenty of Linux users know but haven't heard anything of in a long time. It hasn't seen a release since *checks notes* 2013. However, it's going to make a return.
Yes, really. The developers are currently working on AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown-Edition. As the name suggests, it's a homage to the worldwide lockdowns. Seems like it's under new management too, with one of the new people mentioning how "the first generation of developers handed over the project in an orderly fashion to the next generation".
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit teams up with publisher Headup for a 2022 release | GamingOnLinux
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is an upcoming 3D point and click adventure from developer Tag of Joy, who have now announced a team up with publisher Headup for a 2022 release. A beautiful hand-painted adventure, the Lithuanian team at Tag of Joy are led by the art director of Broken Sword 2.5 and it will take you through a vivid modern Europe.
The story follows a girl from Chicago, Milda, who unexpectedly receives an inheritance from her grandfather – a house in Lithuania. She sets off to Europe, but an unknown stranger threatens her upon arrival, demanding that she give up her inheritance. Determined and intrigued, she explores the run-down house, discovering old documents and clues dating back to the 15th century. In no time, Milda gets dragged into a dangerous search for a long-lost mysterious relic.
Unreal Engine 5 goes out in Early Access with continued Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Epic Games has today released Unreal Engine 5 into Early Access with some huge new features, a new look for the editor and continued support for Linux builds of games. They make it clear that it's noway near production ready but it's still quite exciting as this will end up powering some of the biggest games in the next few years and beyond.
"Today, we’re excited to announce that Early Access to Unreal Engine 5 is now available. While our ultimate goal is for UE5 to empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences, this Early Access build is intended for game developers who like to live on the bleeding edge to start testing features and prototyping their next games." - Epic Games
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and More
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
