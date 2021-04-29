Language Selection

Games: SteamPal and Several New Titles for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of May 2021 04:54:29 PM Filed under
Gaming

     

  • SteamPal prototype is larger than Nintendo Switch, will run Linux – report

    A new report on the rumored Valve SteamPal suggests that the portable gaming PC will be larger than the Nintendo Switch and run on Linux.

    Ars Technica has reported that Valve is developing a Nintendo Switch-inspired portable PC that will apparently be on the market by the end of 2021.

    The information in the report comes after it was discovered that Valve was possibly working on a handheld Steam console, codename Neptune, via files located in the Steam beta client.

  • Looks like Steam is getting a brand new Downloads page

    Now that the dust has settled on the new Steam Library design, along with various other UI overhauls like the Properties page for games (and the recent SteamPal console leaks) - Valve will be fixing up the Steam Downloads page now too.

  • SteamPal – Valve’s New Take on Handheld PCs in 2021?

    “You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year… and it won’t be the answer you expect,” Newell responded. “You’ll say, ‘Ah-ha! Now I get what he was talking about.'”

    Naturally, the Internet seemed to explode with YouTubers and the like theorizing what Gabe’s vague reply might mean. Gardiner Bryant suggested that Valve could be working on a game console. Other websites had a similar thought.

    Well, that theory could very well be true — albeit in a portable form factor. Ars Technica reported about this earlier. Pavel Djundik, SteamDB operator, tweeted of Valve’s “Neptune” controller showing up in the latest beta Steam client. “SteamPal” became the new name for this controller/handheld.

    Apparently, SteamPal (name may not be final) will come in a Nintendo Switch-style format — a touchscreen, USB-C connectivity, and buttons on both sides, with triggers, analog sticks, and perhaps a touchpad that looks similar to the touchpad found on the Steam controller. There’s talks about it being dockable to also connect to a larger screen.

  • Last Epoch the awesome action-RPG update 0.8.2 is out with huge end-game changes

    Eleventh Hour Games have published the latest huge upgrade for Last Epoch, their time-travelling action-RPG. Last Epoch combines time travel, dungeon crawling, lots of character customization and endless replayability to create an Action RPG for veterans and newcomers alike. Travel through the world of Eterra's past and face dark empires, wrathful gods and untouched wilds – to find a way to save time itself from The Void.

    This latest update 0.8.2 is once again massive. It especially enhances the end-game, giving players much more to do within the Monolith of Fate and completely overhauls the way you progress through this special interconnected area. You can read about their work on it in their recent dev blog post. The Arena area where you can face off against various enemies to test your skill was also expanded with new layouts. Thanks to this update there's a lot more content overall.

  • Stadia Pro games for June include Blue Fire, MotoGP20 and more - ARK arrives this 'Summer'

    We now know what you can expect from Stadia Pro, the optional Google Stadia subscription, if you stay subscribed in June with the next set of claimable games announced.

  • StarCrawlers Chimera is a new upcoming first-person cyberpunk dungeon crawler

    StarCrawlers Chimera has been announced by Juggernaut Games as their newest modern first-person dungeon crawler.

    The same team that created the rather good StarCrawlers from 2017 are back, bringing with them StarCrawlers Chimera which will be a highly customizable cyberpunk dungeon crawler. "Customize your skills to suit your playstyle. Are you a stealthy cyberninja? A crazed pyromaniac soldier? Mind-bending void psyker? Or… a bit of each? Design your character by selecting from 25+ skill trees with unique abilities in each tree. Skill trees are a mix of fan favorite classes from StarCrawlers, weapon specialist trees, utility sets, and more - with extra skill trees in the works!"

    [...]

    So no Early Access or Beta versions but we will be seeing the proper finished experience supported on Linux.

  • Classic freeware shooter 'AssaultCube' is making a comeback

    AssaultCube, a name I bet plenty of Linux users know but haven't heard anything of in a long time. It hasn't seen a release since *checks notes* 2013. However, it's going to make a return.

    Yes, really. The developers are currently working on AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown-Edition. As the name suggests, it's a homage to the worldwide lockdowns. Seems like it's under new management too, with one of the new people mentioning how "the first generation of developers handed over the project in an orderly fashion to the next generation".

  • Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit teams up with publisher Headup for a 2022 release | GamingOnLinux

    Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is an upcoming 3D point and click adventure from developer Tag of Joy, who have now announced a team up with publisher Headup for a 2022 release. A beautiful hand-painted adventure, the Lithuanian team at Tag of Joy are led by the art director of Broken Sword 2.5 and it will take you through a vivid modern Europe.

    The story follows a girl from Chicago, Milda, who unexpectedly receives an inheritance from her grandfather – a house in Lithuania. She sets off to Europe, but an unknown stranger threatens her upon arrival, demanding that she give up her inheritance. Determined and intrigued, she explores the run-down house, discovering old documents and clues dating back to the 15th century. In no time, Milda gets dragged into a dangerous search for a long-lost mysterious relic.

  • Unreal Engine 5 goes out in Early Access with continued Linux support | GamingOnLinux

    Epic Games has today released Unreal Engine 5 into Early Access with some huge new features, a new look for the editor and continued support for Linux builds of games. They make it clear that it's noway near production ready but it's still quite exciting as this will end up powering some of the biggest games in the next few years and beyond.

    "Today, we’re excited to announce that Early Access to Unreal Engine 5 is now available. While our ultimate goal is for UE5 to empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences, this Early Access build is intended for game developers who like to live on the bleeding edge to start testing features and prototyping their next games." - Epic Games

  • Can we consider --editable a bad practice?

    Using editable dependencies is becoming more popular, especially if you want to install from a version control system. But --editable is not without dangers. This article discusses why using editable dependencies should be considered a bad practice, and why it's a particularly bad practice for data scientists using Project Thoth. The use case for editable dependencies With Python’s pip and with pipenv, you can install dependencies in an editable form. As an example, imagine you wanted to fix a bug. You could install the package from a version control system in an editable way: pipenv install -e git+https://github.com/requests/requests.git#egg=requests Now, you can create the changes to fix the bug and test them on your local machine. Over time, however, we have seen practices that are generally acceptable, but not good for data scientists to follow. One of these practices is to include an application's dependencies in an editable way. If your goal is to change the package itself, like a developer or open source contributor would, --editable is indeed a good practice. But let's focus on why editable dependencies are bad in the context of data science.

  • How I monitor my greenhouse with CircuitPython and open source tools | Opensource.com

    CircuitPython provides a revolutionary way to interact with microcontroller boards. This article explains how to use CircuitPython to measure a greenhouse's temperature, humidity, and ambient light and publish the results to an MQTT broker using a CircuitPython MQTT client. You can subscribe any number of programs to the MQTT queues to process the information further. This project uses a simple Python program that runs a web server that publishes a Prometheus-formatted scrape endpoint and pulls these metrics into Prometheus for ongoing monitoring.

  • berrybrew version 1.34 released!

    I've just got a new full time job, programming in Perl... finally, after several years of looking for that perfect work environment. Some of it will be on Windows (which I haven't used except for developing berrybrew), so I'm actually looking forward to using my own software, especially how useful its become thanks to the new UI I've developed.

  • In praise of --dry-run

    One part of my job as a software engineer is writing tools.

    Something I always want to see in a tool which does anything non-trivial is a --dry-run mode. To be able to know what you’re about to do, before you do it, is a great and wondrous thing, helpful to the novice and the experienced user alike.

    But it’s sadly often the case that a tool’s --dry-run is an unloved second-class citizen, prone to drifting out of date or failing to provide all the information you need.

    There’s a simple method that keeps you honest, ensures that your --dry-run has all the information the user wants to see, and (an unexpected bonus!) helps make the entire tool more maintainable: use the --dry-run code path as an input to the “execute” code path.

  • The Incrementing Fill-Down Error

    WGS84 (also written WGS 84) is short for World Geodetic System 1984. It's the spatial standard used by most GPS receivers to calculate their position on the Earth's surface. WGS84 is maintained by the US Department of Defense and gets periodic updates. The updates are also "WGS84". They're not called WGS85, or WGS86, or WGS87. Nevertheless, when auditing data tables with a geodetic datum field I sometimes find entries like WGS85, WGS86 and WGS87. One table had all the numbers up to WGS123. I call these Incrementing Fill-Down Errors, or IFDEs for short, and they probably originated in a spreadsheet. The spreadsheet user wanted to copy "WGS84" down a column of cells, but somehow the copying turned into incrementing. The order of the cells was later lost when the records were sorted on another field.

Proprietary Software and More

  • DC Attorney General Sues Amazon for Alleged Monopolistic Price-Fixing

    "You have to break up Amazon," said one consumer advocate, who argued there's a "fundamental conflict of interest when you own the infrastructure and you also compete on that infrastructure."

  • Techdirt Podcast Episode 284: How To Think About Cybersecurity [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has brought renewed public attention to cybersecurity issues. The field is always evolving, and the attack serves as a great starting point for understanding the current state of cybersecurity, so this week we're joined by three experts — Ross Nordurft and Alex Botting from Venable LLP, and Amy Mahn from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — to discuss the lessons from the pipeline attack, and how to take a risk management approach to cybersecurity.

  • Ransomware forced Bose systems offline, exposed personal data of 6 former employees

    A ransomware intrusion of the computer networks of Bose in March forced some of the electronic giant’s IT systems offline and exposed the personal information of a handful of former employees, the company said in a breach notification letter.

    Seven weeks into an investigation of the incident, in late April, Bose discovered that hackers had accessed and “potentially exfiltrated” files containing the Social Security numbers and salary information of six former Bose employees based in New Hampshire, according to the statement.

  • Why Billionaires Like Bill Gates Can’t Fix the Problems They Helped Create

    In April last year, the University of Oxford was reportedly considering offering a Covid vaccine developed by its scientists on a nonexclusive basis, which would have made it possible for manufacturers across the world to produce it more cheaply and widely. But then, as reported in Kaiser Health News, “Oxford — urged on by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — reversed course. It signed an exclusive vaccine deal with AstraZeneca that gave the pharmaceutical giant sole rights and no guarantee of low prices.”

    This deal-making left many people aghast. It seemed to conflict with the Gates Foundation’s stated mission to improve global access to medicines, but it’s not surprising to those who’ve long followed the foundation’s proclivity to lend big pharma a helping hand. Recently, Melinda told The Times that vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca “should make a small profit, because we want them to stay in business.”

    Define small. AstraZeneca paid nothing toward Oxford’s basic research on the vaccine, yet the company now has exclusive distribution rights, standing to make billions from the deal brokered by the Gates Foundation.

Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K. Read more

