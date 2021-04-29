today's howtos
Download Amazon Linux 2 to install on VirtualBox - Linux Shout
Well, we already have RHEL based operating system to install on a virtual machine such as CetnOS, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux. However, if you are Amazon cloud User, then you would like to use Amazon Machine Linux Image (AMI) on your local virtual machine created on VirtualBox, Vmware, and Hyper-V. As Amazon Linux is based on RedHat codes, we can use the same YUM package manager and other commands of RHEL to install and handle various tools and software. Here we will learn the steps to set up and run Amazon Linux 2 on Virtualbox.
How to Use the Autotools configure Command to Build Software from Source
These days, most users don’t need to build open source software from its source code, given the availability of package managers such as apt-get, rpm, etc. But there are many good reasons to want to build software from source. Perhaps the package manager offers an older version and you want the latest, greatest features. Maybe you want to ensure the software is built with specific optimizations or debugging flags. Or, perhaps you need to cross-compile for a different architecture. In any case, building software from source code is usually straightforward.
In this article, I’ll explain what goes on behind this process to help you get the build that best suits your needs. I’ll focus mostly on software written in C/C++ or other compiled languages. Such software is usually distributed with a means to build it flexibly and portably, and there are two predominant build systems common today: those based on the GNU Autotools and those based on CMake. Autotools is by far the most commonly encountered method, and it is the official GNU build system.
Install EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel) in RHEL/CentOS/Fedora and Ubuntu/Debian/Linux Mint - Unixcop
EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel) is an open source and very effective Hosting Control Panel that offers you to host any websites, create ftp accounts, email accounts, sub domains and so on. Ehcp is the only first hosting control panel was written using PHP programming language and available for free.
It offers all major hosting control panel features such FTP Accounts, MySQL Databases, Panel Users, Resellers, MailBox with Squirrelmail and Round Cube etc. It is the only first control panel that provides built in support for Nginx and PHP-FPM with completely throw out Apache and gives better performance for low end servers or VPS.
1 Click DropBox Install On Ubuntu 21.04 - LateWeb.Info
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup company, with initial funding from seed accelerator Y Combinator.
Dropbox has been ranked as one of the most valuable startups in the US and the world, with a valuation of over US$10 billion, and it has been described as one of Y Combinator’s most successful investments to date. However, Dropbox has also experienced criticism and generated controversy for issues including security breaches and privacy concerns.
Linux Automation [at, cron]
Many a time, we need to schedule a task for a future time, say in the evening at 8 p.m. on a specific day. We can use the at command in such a situation.
Sometimes, we need to repeat the same task at a specific time, periodically, every day, or every month. In such situations, we can use the crontab command.
How to install mysql client on Amazon linux 2 - Linux Shout
If you are using Amazon Linux 2 (AMI) based on RedHat and want to connect remote database using mysql-client on it, then here is the way to not install the client but also how to use AMI CLI to manage cloud databases services of Amazon such as RDS and Lightsail database service.
1Password Releases Linux Version: Here’s How to Install It…
1Password is a leading password manager that offers reliable secret vaults for keeping user credentials secure. It's available for all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux.
The recent release of 1Password for Linux provides a solid desktop client built with Rust and Electron. Here's how you can install it on your Linux system.
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
