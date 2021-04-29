Many PostgreSQL-Related Releases
-
PostgreSQL: InfluxDB fdw 1.0.0 released
We have just released version 1.0.0 of the Foreign Data Wrapper for InfluxDB.
This release can work with PostgreSQL 9.6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.
-
PostgreSQL: SQLite fdw 2.0.0 released
We have just released version 2.0.0 of the Foreign Data Wrapper for SQLite.
This release can work with PostgreSQL 9.6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.
-
PostgreSQL: Announcing the release of pgSCV 0.5.0
pgSCV is a Prometheus-compatible monitoring agent and metrics exporter for PostgreSQL environment. The goal of the project is to provide a single tool (exporter) for collecting metrics from PostgreSQL and related services.
-
PostgreSQL: GridDB fdw 2.0.0 released
We have just released version 2.0.0 of the Foreign Data Wrapper for GridDB.
This release can work with PostgreSQL 9.6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and More
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago