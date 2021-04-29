Proprietary Software and More
DC Attorney General Sues Amazon for Alleged Monopolistic Price-Fixing
"You have to break up Amazon," said one consumer advocate, who argued there's a "fundamental conflict of interest when you own the infrastructure and you also compete on that infrastructure."
Techdirt Podcast Episode 284: How To Think About Cybersecurity [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has brought renewed public attention to cybersecurity issues. The field is always evolving, and the attack serves as a great starting point for understanding the current state of cybersecurity, so this week we're joined by three experts — Ross Nordurft and Alex Botting from Venable LLP, and Amy Mahn from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — to discuss the lessons from the pipeline attack, and how to take a risk management approach to cybersecurity.
Ransomware forced Bose systems offline, exposed personal data of 6 former employees
A ransomware intrusion of the computer networks of Bose in March forced some of the electronic giant’s IT systems offline and exposed the personal information of a handful of former employees, the company said in a breach notification letter.
Seven weeks into an investigation of the incident, in late April, Bose discovered that hackers had accessed and “potentially exfiltrated” files containing the Social Security numbers and salary information of six former Bose employees based in New Hampshire, according to the statement.
Why Billionaires Like Bill Gates Can’t Fix the Problems They Helped Create
In April last year, the University of Oxford was reportedly considering offering a Covid vaccine developed by its scientists on a nonexclusive basis, which would have made it possible for manufacturers across the world to produce it more cheaply and widely. But then, as reported in Kaiser Health News, “Oxford — urged on by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — reversed course. It signed an exclusive vaccine deal with AstraZeneca that gave the pharmaceutical giant sole rights and no guarantee of low prices.”
This deal-making left many people aghast. It seemed to conflict with the Gates Foundation’s stated mission to improve global access to medicines, but it’s not surprising to those who’ve long followed the foundation’s proclivity to lend big pharma a helping hand. Recently, Melinda told The Times that vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca “should make a small profit, because we want them to stay in business.”
Define small. AstraZeneca paid nothing toward Oxford’s basic research on the vaccine, yet the company now has exclusive distribution rights, standing to make billions from the deal brokered by the Gates Foundation.
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
