Android Leftovers
iTWire - HMD Global says Android 12 developer preview program coming to Nokia X20 soon
Oppo A73 5G ColorOS 11 (Android 11) stable update now rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Global Android 11 Pilot update goes live
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India | Technology News
Vivo Y17 Android 11 update reportedly released under greyscale testing
Lenovo YOGA Pad Pro Android tablet doubles as a portable monitor - SlashGear
Check Out The Features Of The Best Android Video Downloader
How to download Free Fire Max for Android devices in specific regions
How to play Android games on your PC with BlueStacks | Android Central
Google rolls out redesigned Weather app on Android
Google challenges techies to find security bugs in Android 12, will pay up to Rs 7 crore for serious bugs - Technology News
It's been 6 years and Backdrops is still my favorite wallpaper app on Android
Philips debuts 2021 Android TVs w/ OLED, HDMI 2.1, more - 9to5Google
Huawei to ditch Android next week - P30 and P40 may be first on the list | Express.co.uk
3 Ways To Edit, Crop, Add Text On Screenshots on Android – Gadgets To Use
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
