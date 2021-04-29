Free Software Leftovers
-
Call to apply for FSFE support for your local project
It is no secret that the FSFE's activities are only possible with the priceless help of our contributors and supporters around Europe. In return we support local engagement financially, with our expertise, information material and networks. To help formalize this process, we run our next call for FSFE community projects.
-
Coloring Your Images With Duotone Filters [Ed: WordPress running out of ideas and trying to copy Facebook now]
Beginning with WordPress 5.8, you can colorize your image and cover blocks with duotone filters! Duotone can add a pop of color to your designs and style your images to integrate well with your themes.
-
Tender to implement the new TDF Membership Committee’s web-based tooling (#202105-01)
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre/open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.
-
Projects selected for LibreOffice in the Google Summer of Code 2021
In March, we announced that LibreOffice will be participating in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a programme that connects students with free and open source software projects. GSoC helps students to implement new features, and provides them with financial support along the way.
[...]
We are looking for an individual or company to implement the new TDF Membership Committee’s web-based tooling.
-
Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (April 2021)
In April there were 187 alerts generated, resulting in 34 regression bugs being filed on average 6 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the April 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics, followed by some analysis on our invalid regression alerts and bugs. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.
-
Google's latest Chrome update brings some great new features - especially for Linux users [Ed: When malware has "more feature" is that really a net positive?]
Google’s Chrome browser and operating system has been updated to version 91, bringing with it a wide variety of features, mainly announcing that Linux support is now official for ChromeOS, alongside being able to copy and paste a file onto a web page and much more.
-
Daniel Stenberg: curl 7.77.0 – 200 OK
Welcome to the 200th curl release. We call it 200 OK. It coincides with us counting more than 900 commit authors and surpassing 2,400 credited contributors in the project. This is also the first release ever in which we thank more than 80 persons in the RELEASE-NOTES for having helped out making it and we’ve set two new record in the bug-bounty program: the largest single payout ever for a single bug (2,000 USD) and the largest total payout during a single release cycle: 3,800 USD.
-
BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hash Implementation Preparing For v1.0 Release
The BLAKE3 high performance crypto hashing function that is much speedier than MD5, SHA-1/SHA-2/SHA-3, and the former BLAKE2, is nearing its v1.0 release for its official Rust and C implementations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 393 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and More
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
Recent comments
2 min 29 sec ago
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago