Programming Leftovers Can we consider --editable a bad practice? Using editable dependencies is becoming more popular, especially if you want to install from a version control system. But --editable is not without dangers. This article discusses why using editable dependencies should be considered a bad practice, and why it's a particularly bad practice for data scientists using Project Thoth. The use case for editable dependencies With Python’s pip and with pipenv, you can install dependencies in an editable form. As an example, imagine you wanted to fix a bug. You could install the package from a version control system in an editable way: pipenv install -e git+https://github.com/requests/requests.git#egg=requests Now, you can create the changes to fix the bug and test them on your local machine. Over time, however, we have seen practices that are generally acceptable, but not good for data scientists to follow. One of these practices is to include an application's dependencies in an editable way. If your goal is to change the package itself, like a developer or open source contributor would, --editable is indeed a good practice. But let's focus on why editable dependencies are bad in the context of data science.

How I monitor my greenhouse with CircuitPython and open source tools | Opensource.com CircuitPython provides a revolutionary way to interact with microcontroller boards. This article explains how to use CircuitPython to measure a greenhouse's temperature, humidity, and ambient light and publish the results to an MQTT broker using a CircuitPython MQTT client. You can subscribe any number of programs to the MQTT queues to process the information further. This project uses a simple Python program that runs a web server that publishes a Prometheus-formatted scrape endpoint and pulls these metrics into Prometheus for ongoing monitoring.

berrybrew version 1.34 released! I've just got a new full time job, programming in Perl... finally, after several years of looking for that perfect work environment. Some of it will be on Windows (which I haven't used except for developing berrybrew), so I'm actually looking forward to using my own software, especially how useful its become thanks to the new UI I've developed.

In praise of --dry-run One part of my job as a software engineer is writing tools. Something I always want to see in a tool which does anything non-trivial is a --dry-run mode. To be able to know what you’re about to do, before you do it, is a great and wondrous thing, helpful to the novice and the experienced user alike. But it’s sadly often the case that a tool’s --dry-run is an unloved second-class citizen, prone to drifting out of date or failing to provide all the information you need. There’s a simple method that keeps you honest, ensures that your --dry-run has all the information the user wants to see, and (an unexpected bonus!) helps make the entire tool more maintainable: use the --dry-run code path as an input to the “execute” code path.

The Incrementing Fill-Down Error WGS84 (also written WGS 84) is short for World Geodetic System 1984. It's the spatial standard used by most GPS receivers to calculate their position on the Earth's surface. WGS84 is maintained by the US Department of Defense and gets periodic updates. The updates are also "WGS84". They're not called WGS85, or WGS86, or WGS87. Nevertheless, when auditing data tables with a geodetic datum field I sometimes find entries like WGS85, WGS86 and WGS87. One table had all the numbers up to WGS123. I call these Incrementing Fill-Down Errors, or IFDEs for short, and they probably originated in a spreadsheet. The spreadsheet user wanted to copy "WGS84" down a column of cells, but somehow the copying turned into incrementing. The order of the cells was later lost when the records were sorted on another field.