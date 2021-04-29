today's leftovers
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 Released With Two More Extensions Added
Just one week after AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 is now another update to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 re-bases against the Vulkan 1.2.178 header files plus enables two new extensions in this open-source driver. The two Vulkan extensions now supported are VK_EXT_custom_border_color and VK_EXT_color_write_enable.
Krita Third Development Update!
This the third development update during our development fund campaign. The development fund is necessary to make sure core Krita development can continue no matter what, so if you use Krita and can manage, please join the development fund!
Here is a fun article on how Carl Schwan adapted the fund.blender.org codebase for Krita: https://carlschwan.eu/2021/05/25/tech-report-of-fund.krita.org/.
Ramon discusses the new resource system this time. It’s not a terribly glittering subject, but it’s really important and pretty much the reason we’re calling Krita 5, Krita 5. We’ve been working on it for years, with the main developers involved being Halla and Agata. It makes working with resources a lot less glitchy and it also means Krita starts a lot faster, since we’re not loading all brushes, brush presets, patterns and so on on start-up. And the from-the-ground up redesign gives us a solid basis for further extensions and improvements.
mintCast 361.5 – X2Joe – mintCast
In our Innards section, we pick some of our favorite (free and?) open source software
Slimbook think they have the 'One' for you with their new compact mini-PC
Need a new PC? Slimbook have a pretty fancy and sleek looking compact mini-PC called the Slimbook One powered by an AMD RYZEN 7 4800H and AMD Radeon Graphics Vega 7. Since it's coming from Slimbook, you can expect full Linux support and you can buy it with Linux pre-installed.
Virtuozzo’s Mature Linux Distribution VzLinux Now Available to Public
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and More
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with six cores / twelve threads within a Lenovo laptop at $449 USD is quite a steal. This is also my first time benchmarking the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U after waiting months on Ryzen 5000 series laptop availability. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5500U under Ubuntu 21.04 Linux against various other Intel/AMD laptops. The Ryzen 5 5500U is a Zen 2 based laptop processor rather than Zen 3 with the higher-end 5000 series models. However, over the previous-generation Ryzen 5 4500U, there is now SMT to offer 12 threads rather than 6/6 with the prior generation. The 5500U though carries a 2.1GHz base frequency rather than the 2.3GHz base with the 4500U while both have a turbo up to 4.0GHz. The 5500U also has the benefit of a 64K L1 cache per core rather than 32K.
