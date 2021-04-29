Language Selection

AlmaLinux OS 8.4 Is Out with Full Secure Boot Support, OpenSCAP Support, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 26th of May 2021 08:16:03 PM

Derived from the freely available sources of the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 operating system, AlmaLinux OS 8.4 is here to inherit all of its new features and improvements, such as support for the Intel “Tiger Lake” GPU family like Intel UHD and Intel Xe graphics, two new system roles, as well as improved edge computing capabilities.

On top of that, the AlmaLinux OS 8.4 release is here to introduce full support for the Secure Boot security standard, which means that you can now safely install the distribution on a computer with Secure Boot enabled.

New Design and modern Core: Univention Corporate Server 5.0 has been released

The fifth major release of Univention Corporate Server is ready and available for download. UCS 5.0 contains new features, has a fresh look, comes with several improvements and bug fixes. The new version also uses a new core: UCS 5.0 is based on Debian 10 (“Buster”) and Python 3. In this blog post, I would like to introduce the most important changes, give tips for the upgrade process and reveal what we’re planning for future releases. Read more Also: Public release of EuroLinux 8.3 beta

Four years of postmarketOS / AlpineConf 2021

"Bend an existing Linux distribution to run on smartphones." This is what we set out to do four years ago, and it has been quite the success. Alpine Linux, with the thin postmarketOS layer on top, is now able to boot on an ever increasing, insane number of currently 289 mobile devices. While most of these run downstream Linux kernels and can only be used as Raspberry Pi-like tinkering devices, it is still a huge accomplishment by our amazing community. But even greater feats are the devices running (close to) mainline kernels, such as the eleven phones present in our latest release. These became quite usable for Linux enthusiasts, and some people are daily driving them. There is still lots of work to do, but at the same time it is clear now that the concept of running real Linux distributions on smartphones has a foot in the door. As the PinePhone and Librem 5 showed up, more and more amazing projects with similar missions were started on a wide range of Linux distributions. This has lead to more people getting involved, and more collaborations upstream. Most notably Mobian, who we have a long history of collaborating with on projects like osk-sdl, the on-device installer, PinePhone modem improvements and other components. We congratulate the Mobian developers for adding support for two mainlined SDM845 Android phones. Linux distributions on smartphones are here to stay! Read more

today's leftovers

     
  • AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 Released With Two More Extensions Added

    Just one week after AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 is now another update to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver for Linux systems.  AMDVLK 2021.Q2.4 re-bases against the Vulkan 1.2.178 header files plus enables two new extensions in this open-source driver. The two Vulkan extensions now supported are VK_EXT_custom_border_color and VK_EXT_color_write_enable. 

  • Krita Third Development Update!

    This the third development update during our development fund campaign. The development fund is necessary to make sure core Krita development can continue no matter what, so if you use Krita and can manage, please join the development fund! Here is a fun article on how Carl Schwan adapted the fund.blender.org codebase for Krita: https://carlschwan.eu/2021/05/25/tech-report-of-fund.krita.org/. Ramon discusses the new resource system this time. It’s not a terribly glittering subject, but it’s really important and pretty much the reason we’re calling Krita 5, Krita 5. We’ve been working on it for years, with the main developers involved being Halla and Agata. It makes working with resources a lot less glitchy and it also means Krita starts a lot faster, since we’re not loading all brushes, brush presets, patterns and so on on start-up. And the from-the-ground up redesign gives us a solid basis for further extensions and improvements.

  • mintCast 361.5 – X2Joe – mintCast

    In our Innards section, we pick some of our favorite (free and?) open source software

  • Slimbook think they have the 'One' for you with their new compact mini-PC

    Need a new PC? Slimbook have a pretty fancy and sleek looking compact mini-PC called the Slimbook One powered by an AMD RYZEN 7 4800H and AMD Radeon Graphics Vega 7. Since it's coming from Slimbook, you can expect full Linux support and you can buy it with Linux pre-installed.

  • Virtuozzo’s Mature Linux Distribution VzLinux Now Available to Public

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and ARM

  • JTAG Hat for Raspberry Pi eases debugging with OpenOCD

    Low-level debugging can be performed with a JTAG debugger and OpenOCD open-source software, but since not everybody may have a JTAG debugger at home, some have reverted to using the Raspberry Pi as a JTAG debugger, and you’ll find instructions for cabling and installing the software on the Internet. Matt Mets of BlinkinLabs have been using the Raspberry Pi SBC and OpenOCD to debug Arm-based microcontroller boards for a while, but found it to be a pain to find jumper wires and look up the pin-outs manually each time. So he designed a JTAG Hat with properly labeled 20-pin .1″ and 1.27mm Cortex debug connectors to speed up the process.

  • First Armv9 cores unveiled – Cortex-A510, Cortex-A710, Cortex-X2

    Armv9 architecture was announced in Q1 2021, building upon Armv8 but adding blocks and instructions for artificial intelligence, security, and “specialized compute”, i.e. hardware accelerators or instructions optimized for specific tasks. The company has now introduced the first three Armv9 cores with Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores, providing updates to respectively Cortex-X1, Cortex-A78, and Cortex-A55 cores. The company calls those new cores “Arm Total Compute solutions”.

  • Hide a huge arcade machine in plain sight with Raspberry Pi

