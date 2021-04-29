Oracle Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Security, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4
Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and fully compatible with both Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS Linux distributions, Oracle Linux 8.4 is now available for download as a free alternative Linux server for cloud and on-premises deployments of any size.
Powered by the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 2, which is running Linux 5.4.17-2102.201.3, available for both 64-bit (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) platforms, Oracle Linux 8.4 also features the latest Red Hat Compatible Kernel as Linux 4.18.0-305 only for 64-bit (x86_64) platforms.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 143 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Design and modern Core: Univention Corporate Server 5.0 has been released
The fifth major release of Univention Corporate Server is ready and available for download. UCS 5.0 contains new features, has a fresh look, comes with several improvements and bug fixes. The new version also uses a new core: UCS 5.0 is based on Debian 10 (“Buster”) and Python 3. In this blog post, I would like to introduce the most important changes, give tips for the upgrade process and reveal what we’re planning for future releases. Also: Public release of EuroLinux 8.3 beta
Four years of postmarketOS / AlpineConf 2021
"Bend an existing Linux distribution to run on smartphones." This is what we set out to do four years ago, and it has been quite the success. Alpine Linux, with the thin postmarketOS layer on top, is now able to boot on an ever increasing, insane number of currently 289 mobile devices. While most of these run downstream Linux kernels and can only be used as Raspberry Pi-like tinkering devices, it is still a huge accomplishment by our amazing community. But even greater feats are the devices running (close to) mainline kernels, such as the eleven phones present in our latest release. These became quite usable for Linux enthusiasts, and some people are daily driving them. There is still lots of work to do, but at the same time it is clear now that the concept of running real Linux distributions on smartphones has a foot in the door. As the PinePhone and Librem 5 showed up, more and more amazing projects with similar missions were started on a wide range of Linux distributions. This has lead to more people getting involved, and more collaborations upstream. Most notably Mobian, who we have a long history of collaborating with on projects like osk-sdl, the on-device installer, PinePhone modem improvements and other components. We congratulate the Mobian developers for adding support for two mainlined SDM845 Android phones. Linux distributions on smartphones are here to stay!
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and ARM
Recent comments
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago