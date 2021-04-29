IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
IBM Remains Big Tech's Disaster
Revenue reached $17.7 billion in the first quarter, up from $17.6 billion the year before. However, net income fell from $1.175 billion to $955 million. IBM claimed the revenue improvement was due to a surge in cloud operations. However, its “Cloud & Cognitive Software” revenue rose less than 4%. IBM has not made a dent in the strength of cloud market leaders Amazon, Microsoft or Google.
Krishna has done nothing to improve IBM’s situation, and he has not articulated plans that give investors reasons to believe the future will be better.
Grillo tests earthquake detection system in Puerto Rico
Earthquakes killed over 800,000 people globally between 2000 and 2015, and almost one-third of the world’s population (some 2.7 billion people) live in seismically active regions. For those in the strike zone of an impending earthquake, every second matters. Earthquake early-warning (EEW) systems are essential in providing real-term alerts to nearby populations before the shaking arrives – giving people time to gather essentials and assist loved ones in getting to safety. The alerts can also trigger automatic systems that stop elevators, prepare backup power, and turn off gas pipes.
However, due to the incredibly high cost of traditional seismometers, dedicated telecommunications, and bespoke software, only a handful of governments have attempted to build EEW systems, leaving hundreds of millions at risk. Grillo, a social enterprise born in Mexico City and dedicated to the development of IoT solutions for seismically vulnerable communities, is working to change that.
Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience Part 2: when global meets personal
How do you follow a two-day, global event packed with more than 30 Ask the Expert sessions, new product announcements, award-winning customer success stories, and celebrity meet-and-greets? Invite everyone back for more, and make it an even more personalized experience.
We’re gearing up to welcome you to Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience Part 2 on June 15 and June 16. Here’s just a glimpse of what’s in store.
Security automation for digital transformation
As organizations are adopting agile and DevOps to improve their processes and products at breakneck speed, security considerations may be left in the dust and digital risks left unmanaged. Therefore, organizations must have security automation as part of their digital transformation. This article intends to provide you with security basics and an automation approach to assess platforms, products, and services to comply with security policies, regulatory, and compliance requirements.
A prime requirement of security is to mitigate the risks exposed by vulnerabilities that can be exploited by a threat actor, such as an attacker, to cross privilege boundaries within a system. Many known vulnerabilities are discovered by researchers, groups, and individuals who invest their time and report it.
To streamline the efforts, MITRE Corporation maintains publicly disclosed vulnerabilities in a system called Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and Open Vulnerabilities and Assessment Language (OVAL) definitions to describe the desired configuration of systems in machine-understandable format. Security Content Automation Program (SCAP) uses OVAL to automate systems assessment and discover discrepancies to the desired state.
Cockpit 245
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 245 and cockpit-podman version 31.
Audiocasts/Shows: Hyperfine, Coder Radio, FLOSS Weekly, and XFCE
today's howtos
Fedora Linux 32 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 Now
Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience. Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it now reached of life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained 392 days, but it will now no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.
Oracle Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Security, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4
Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and fully compatible with both Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS Linux distributions, Oracle Linux 8.4 is now available for download as a free alternative Linux server for cloud and on-premises deployments of any size. Powered by the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 2, which is running Linux 5.4.17-2102.201.3, available for both 64-bit (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) platforms, Oracle Linux 8.4 also features the latest Red Hat Compatible Kernel as Linux 4.18.0-305 only for 64-bit (x86_64) platforms.
