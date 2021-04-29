Mozilla and LibreOffice
Niko Matsakis: Edition: the song
You may have heard that the Rust 2021 Edition is coming. Along with my daughter Daphne, I have recorded a little song in honor of the occasion!
Dennis Schubert: WebCompat PSA: Please don't use negative `text-indent`s for hidden labels.
During my work on Web Compatibility at Mozilla, I see many things that break in exciting ways. Sometimes, it’s obvious stuff like flexbox compat issues1, but sometimes, the breakages are a bit surprising. Today, the star of the show is a single CSS instruction:
text-indent: -9999px
When we talk about web compatibility issues, most people think about an elite subset of “well-known” breakages or massive layout issues. They rarely think about innocent-looking things like text-indent. And to be fair, most of the time, neither do we browser people.
Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla reacts to the European Commission’s guidance on the revision of the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation
Today the European Commission published its guidance for the upcoming revision of the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation. Mozilla was a founding signatory of the Code of Practice in 2018, and we’re happy to see plans materialise for its evolution.
LibreOffice GTK4 Port: Some more progress
Audiocasts/Shows: Hyperfine, Coder Radio, FLOSS Weekly, and XFCE
today's howtos
Fedora Linux 32 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 Now
Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience. Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it now reached of life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained 392 days, but it will now no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.
Oracle Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Security, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4
Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and fully compatible with both Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS Linux distributions, Oracle Linux 8.4 is now available for download as a free alternative Linux server for cloud and on-premises deployments of any size. Powered by the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 2, which is running Linux 5.4.17-2102.201.3, available for both 64-bit (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) platforms, Oracle Linux 8.4 also features the latest Red Hat Compatible Kernel as Linux 4.18.0-305 only for 64-bit (x86_64) platforms.
