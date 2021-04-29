Audiocasts/Shows: Hyperfine, Coder Radio, FLOSS Weekly, and XFCE Hyperfine: The BEST Way To Benchmark CLI Tools I occasionally need to benchmark the tools I try out in videos but doing so can be a little bit annoying, it turns out however, that there is a tool called Hyperfine which make the process incredibly easy. I wish I knew about this earlier.

Keyboard Kurious | Coder Radio 415 We both fall for a new fancy keyboard; then we get philosophical about free software's never-ending quest to conquer mobile.

FLOSS Weekly 631: The Future of Focused Work - Fred Stutzman History and freedom share the front seat as Fred Stutzman tells Doc Searls and Shawn Powers about how Sunsite became Ibiblio: one of the most important resources on the Internet—and how he grew personally through all that history. And then how he started and runs Freedom.to, a leading screen time product that helps people protect themselves from their own distractions—and how he bootstrapped the company without VC money while remaining involved in the open-source world.

XFCE Default apps - How is everything so FAST? It's time we pushed forwards in our exploration of XFCE, this time, we're going to look at the default applications that this desktop ships, and reflect a little bit on their approach, that is really different from other desktop environments

today's howtos Add and Manage User Accounts in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS User management becomes a critical consideration when you want to add multiple users to the system. If user management on your system is not effective, you may have to compromise security and access to the private and sensitive information on your system. This article introduces simple techniques you can use to have effective control over user management. It covers user and group management procedures, both from the user interface and from the command line, that you can perform with very simple steps. We run the commands and processes described in this article on an Ubuntu 20.04 system. Please note that you must have root privileges to perform the tasks described here. So let’s first understand what root is?

Disabling snap Autorefresh - Alan Pope's blog Until recently, I worked for Canonical on the Snap Advocacy Team. Some of the things in this blog post may have changed or been fixed since I left. It’s quite a long post, but I feel it’s neccessary to explain fully the status-quo. This isn’t intended to be a “hit piece” on my previous employer, but merely information sharing for those looking to control their own systems. I’ve previously provided feedback in my previous role as Snap Advocate, to enable them to better control updates. However, a lot of this feedback was spread over forum threads and other online conversations. So I thought I’d put together some mitigations and the steps I take in one place. At the end of this post I detail what I do on my systems to be in more control of snap updates. Skip to that if you know what you’re doing.

How To Install News Flash RSS on Ubuntu Linux - LateWeb.Info NewsFlash is a program designed to complement an already existing web-based RSS reader account. It combines all the advantages of web based services like syncing across all your devices with everything you expect from a modern desktop program: Desktop notifications, fast search and filtering, tagging, handy keyboard shortcuts and having access to all your articles as long as you like. But that’s not a hard requirement; NewsFlash can be used “locally” if you don’t want to bother with cross-platform syncing and so on.

How to flush Redis cache and delete everything using the CLI - nixCraft setup Redis cache for my web app. I want a blank database and get rid of all keys. How can I delete everything in Redis cache? How do I flush my Redis cache using the Linux/Unix command line option? What is the command to delete all keys from my redis cluster?

How to install ArchLinux 2021 on VirtualBox Arch Linux is an independently developed X86_64 optimized distribution system for Open hand Linux users. It uses its own PACMAN package manager to provide updates to the latest application with full dependency tracking. It is based on Rolling release system. For instance, We can do the installation with a CD or a Bootable drive via an FTP server. The default installation provides the core base of this distribution that can be further customized as per the user requirements and needs.

How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu MongoDB is an open-source doc database utilized in quite a few trendy Net purposes. MongoDB is also called Mongo. It’s categorized as a NoSQL database as a result of it doesn’t have a conventional relational database construction primarily based on the desk. Not like relational databases, it makes use of dynamically primarily based JSON-like paperwork, that means that MongoDB requires no predetermined schema earlier than you add information into it. You possibly can change the construction anytime, with out establishing a brand new database replace construction.