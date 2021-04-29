Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (djvulibre, dotnet-runtime, dotnet-runtime-3.1, dotnet-sdk, dotnet-sdk-3.1, gupnp, hivex, lz4, matrix-synapse, prometheus, python-pydantic, runc, thunderbird, and websvn), Fedora (composer, moodle, and wordpress), Gentoo (bash, boost, busybox, containerd, curl, dnsmasq, ffmpeg, firejail, gnome-autoar, gptfdisk, icu, lcms, libX11, mariadb, mumble, mupdf, mutt, mysql, nettle, nextcloud-client, opensmtpd, openssh, openvpn, php, postgresql, prosody, rxvt-unicode, samba, screen, smarty, spamassassin, squid, stunnel, tar, tcpreplay, and telegram-desktop), openSUSE (Botan), Red Hat (kernel), Slackware (gnutls), SUSE (hivex, libu2f-host, and rubygem-actionpack-5_1), and Ubuntu (apport, exiv2, and libx11).
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel - Phoronix
Merged today to Linux 5.13 Git and marked for back-porting to stable series is a new "confused deputy" weakness and affects kernels going back to Linux 2.6.12 from 2005.
Merged today is a proc code change to check writes against the file opener for the /proc/$pid/attr/ area where security attributes are handled for a given process.
CloudLinux provides Linux support services for Department of Defense
TuxCare services from CloudLinux provide automated security patches and updates for the systems supporting the Atlas V rocket. Through this work, TuxCare supports Department of Defense and Space Force missions to protect U.S. National Security.
“Protecting U.S. national security means having the ability to launch important payloads into space. TuxCare from CloudLinux is proud to do our part to support the Department of Defense and the Space Force by providing critical security patches for ULA’s Atlas V rocket,” said Jim Jackson, president and CRO of CloudLinux.
Audiocasts/Shows: Hyperfine, Coder Radio, FLOSS Weekly, and XFCE
today's howtos
Fedora Linux 32 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 Now
Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience. Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it now reached of life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained 392 days, but it will now no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.
Oracle Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Security, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4
Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and fully compatible with both Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS Linux distributions, Oracle Linux 8.4 is now available for download as a free alternative Linux server for cloud and on-premises deployments of any size. Powered by the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 Update 2, which is running Linux 5.4.17-2102.201.3, available for both 64-bit (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) platforms, Oracle Linux 8.4 also features the latest Red Hat Compatible Kernel as Linux 4.18.0-305 only for 64-bit (x86_64) platforms.
