today's howtos
-
Chrome browser is the popular one, available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iPhone. It comes with an integrated translation of websites based on Google Translate. Its installation on other operating systems is pretty much easier as compared to Linux because it is a proprietary browser. However, its open-source version that is Chromium is very easy to download and set up because of its availability in the default repository of Linux. Although both Chrome and Chromium are exactly the same, however, still if your want to install Google’s Chrome on your Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster Linux distros then here is the tutorial on it.
-
Given that Debian is the mother of so many Linux distributions, it should come as no surprise that it makes for a great server platform. It’s incredibly stable, secure and easy to use. And, like Ubuntu, Debian offers a Long Term Support release, which means support will last for five years.
-
OBS, or Open Broadcasting Software, is a completely free broadcasting program you can use to record all types of media. Many streamers use OBS to capture their gameplay or webcam footage and stream it live to viewers. However, have you thought about using OBS to record audio only?
-
AppImage is a type of application package that can be run directly on Linux distributions without installation. Usually, users can immediately run this application by double clicking or right clicking and selecting the execute menu.
To manage AppImage files, you can use AppImageLauncher. This application has a small size and is one of the applications that I recommend you use to make it easier to manage some of the appimage applications that you run on Linux distributions. Please visit this page to try AppimageLauncher.
-
Today we are looking at how to install OnlyOffice Desktop on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Meet CutefishOS: A New Manjaro Community Spin That Looks Like macOS
There’s no denying that Manjaro is one of the most popular distros in the GNU/Linux world, and there are several reasons for this. First, it’s based on Arch but is still very easy to install. Second, it is one of the best distros for beginners who want to get their hands dirty with Arch, and last but not least, it has one of the best communities in the Linux space that’ll help you out when you’re stuck.
There are two main Manjaro versions – Official and Community. Today marks the release of another Manjaro community edition release which goes by the name CutefishOS.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (djvulibre, dotnet-runtime, dotnet-runtime-3.1, dotnet-sdk, dotnet-sdk-3.1, gupnp, hivex, lz4, matrix-synapse, prometheus, python-pydantic, runc, thunderbird, and websvn), Fedora (composer, moodle, and wordpress), Gentoo (bash, boost, busybox, containerd, curl, dnsmasq, ffmpeg, firejail, gnome-autoar, gptfdisk, icu, lcms, libX11, mariadb, mumble, mupdf, mutt, mysql, nettle, nextcloud-client, opensmtpd, openssh, openvpn, php, postgresql, prosody, rxvt-unicode, samba, screen, smarty, spamassassin, squid, stunnel, tar, tcpreplay, and telegram-desktop), openSUSE (Botan), Red Hat (kernel), Slackware (gnutls), SUSE (hivex, libu2f-host, and rubygem-actionpack-5_1), and Ubuntu (apport, exiv2, and libx11).
-
Merged today to Linux 5.13 Git and marked for back-porting to stable series is a new "confused deputy" weakness and affects kernels going back to Linux 2.6.12 from 2005.
Merged today is a proc code change to check writes against the file opener for the /proc/$pid/attr/ area where security attributes are handled for a given process.
-
TuxCare services from CloudLinux provide automated security patches and updates for the systems supporting the Atlas V rocket. Through this work, TuxCare supports Department of Defense and Space Force missions to protect U.S. National Security.
“Protecting U.S. national security means having the ability to launch important payloads into space. TuxCare from CloudLinux is proud to do our part to support the Department of Defense and the Space Force by providing critical security patches for ULA’s Atlas V rocket,” said Jim Jackson, president and CRO of CloudLinux.
Mozilla and LibreOffice
-
You may have heard that the Rust 2021 Edition is coming. Along with my daughter Daphne, I have recorded a little song in honor of the occasion!
-
During my work on Web Compatibility at Mozilla, I see many things that break in exciting ways. Sometimes, it’s obvious stuff like flexbox compat issues1, but sometimes, the breakages are a bit surprising. Today, the star of the show is a single CSS instruction:
text-indent: -9999px
When we talk about web compatibility issues, most people think about an elite subset of “well-known” breakages or massive layout issues. They rarely think about innocent-looking things like text-indent. And to be fair, most of the time, neither do we browser people.
-
Today the European Commission published its guidance for the upcoming revision of the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation. Mozilla was a founding signatory of the Code of Practice in 2018, and we’re happy to see plans materialise for its evolution.
