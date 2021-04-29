Free Software and More
GIMP Fork ‘Glimpse’ is on Pause, No Further Updates Planned for Now [Ed: This is exactly what I said, all along, would happen. When you start a fork based on a phony 'issue', such as "GIMP" (acronym) supposedly offending people, nobody would flock over. No offence, Bobby...]
Development on GIMP fork Glimpse is on pause due to a lack of contributors able to support the image editor's growing user base. More details in this post.
Bluestone Invests in Open-Source Developer CTI; John Allen Quoted
To analyze huge amounts of data and enable machine learning for warfighting operations, CTI uses geo-visualization technologies like TAK and Raptor, software-defined radio applications GNU Radio and Redhawk, and Apache tools including Hadoop and Spark.
PGCon Unconference - Friday May 28
The PGCon 2021 Unconference is this upcoming Friday, May 28th starting at 10 AM.
Postgres Vision 2021 Agenda to Include Top PostgreSQL Experts and Users from Around the World
New Relic enhances Kubernetes observability with open-source Pixie software [Ed: Not clear if this is Free software or just the typical openwashing]
Observability platform provider New Relic Inc. is beefing up its product with a new “Kubernetes experience” that it says will enable instant insights into the software container orchestration system without needing to update any code or sample data first.
The company also announced enhancements around its error tracking, network monitoring and programmability capabilities, plus two new community-focused versions of its platform. The announcements, during New Relic’s annual developer conference FutureStack 2021, are meant to help customers adopt a more data-driven approach to observability that informs how they build, operate and deploy new software.
[...]
The New Relic One platform is popular, but the company has struggled to turn a profit.
today's howtos
Meet CutefishOS: A New Manjaro Community Spin That Looks Like macOS
There’s no denying that Manjaro is one of the most popular distros in the GNU/Linux world, and there are several reasons for this. First, it’s based on Arch but is still very easy to install. Second, it is one of the best distros for beginners who want to get their hands dirty with Arch, and last but not least, it has one of the best communities in the Linux space that’ll help you out when you’re stuck. There are two main Manjaro versions – Official and Community. Today marks the release of another Manjaro community edition release which goes by the name CutefishOS.
Security Leftovers
Mozilla and LibreOffice
