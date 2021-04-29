today's howtos Install Chrome browser on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux Chrome browser is the popular one, available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iPhone. It comes with an integrated translation of websites based on Google Translate. Its installation on other operating systems is pretty much easier as compared to Linux because it is a proprietary browser. However, its open-source version that is Chromium is very easy to download and set up because of its availability in the default repository of Linux. Although both Chrome and Chromium are exactly the same, however, still if your want to install Google’s Chrome on your Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster Linux distros then here is the tutorial on it.

Checklist: 10 steps to ensure Debian is ready for deployment Given that Debian is the mother of so many Linux distributions, it should come as no surprise that it makes for a great server platform. It’s incredibly stable, secure and easy to use. And, like Ubuntu, Debian offers a Long Term Support release, which means support will last for five years.

OBS: How to Record Game Audio Only OBS, or Open Broadcasting Software, is a completely free broadcasting program you can use to record all types of media. Many streamers use OBS to capture their gameplay or webcam footage and stream it live to viewers. However, have you thought about using OBS to record audio only?

Easy Way to Install and Remove AppImage Application on Linux With AppImageLauncher! - Fosslicious AppImage is a type of application package that can be run directly on Linux distributions without installation. Usually, users can immediately run this application by double clicking or right clicking and selecting the execute menu. To manage AppImage files, you can use AppImageLauncher. This application has a small size and is one of the applications that I recommend you use to make it easier to manage some of the appimage applications that you run on Linux distributions. Please visit this page to try AppimageLauncher.

How to install OnlyOffice Desktop on a Chromebook in 2021 Today we are looking at how to install OnlyOffice Desktop on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Meet CutefishOS: A New Manjaro Community Spin That Looks Like macOS There’s no denying that Manjaro is one of the most popular distros in the GNU/Linux world, and there are several reasons for this. First, it’s based on Arch but is still very easy to install. Second, it is one of the best distros for beginners who want to get their hands dirty with Arch, and last but not least, it has one of the best communities in the Linux space that’ll help you out when you’re stuck. There are two main Manjaro versions – Official and Community. Today marks the release of another Manjaro community edition release which goes by the name CutefishOS.