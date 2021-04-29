today's leftovers
Elephant Robotics expands its myCobot line to include Raspberry Pi
The word “robotic arm” normally conjures up images of huge devices used in auto plants or on space shuttles. While there are many types of robotic arms used in a myriad of industries, there has never been one as small and portable as the 850g myCobot – the world’s smallest collaborative robotic arm. And now, the robot has launched a new version that uses Raspberry Pi.
The myCobot, jointly produced by Elephant Robotics and M5STACK, was released last year and became popular with the maker and robotics communities. Initially, the robotic arm only used Arduino. After feedback from consumers, the company has now expanded its myCobot series to create the myCobot-Pi, which adopts a Raspberry Pi microprocessor.
The myCobot-Pi six-axis collaborative robot is a multi-functional and lightweight intelligent robotic arm. Users of the robot can personally customize the robotic arm, as it supports multi-platform secondary development and can effectively help users achieve multi-scene application development.
UbuntuOnAir
We (the Ubuntu Community team) are delighted to invite you to the UbuntuOnAir YouTube and Twitch channels! These particular airwaves will hold community-focused Indabas, office hours, highly requested community interviews and will deliver Ubuntu/Open Source related workshops, host special events, and, hopefully, yes, play games.
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported - Phoronix
Epic Games today pushed Unreal Engine 5 out to early access. Like with UE4, Unreal Engine 5 continues offering native Linux support and allowing use of the Vulkan API.
Unreal Engine 5 is not yet considered production ready but is available in this early form for anxious developers wishing to begin experimenting with this next-generation game engine.
Google Fuchsia OS finally rolls out
Since 2016, one of the biggest mysteries in tech circles was "What the heck was Google Fuchsia operating system?" A Linux replacement? A Google-specific Linux distribution? The end of Android? We eventually learned Fuchsia wasn't Linux, but it might be a Linux replacement in some situations. At long last, we finally know. It's, at least in its first version, an Internet of Things (IoT) operating system.
We’re just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer [Ed: Microsoft became a digital ashtray that fakes financial performance, bribes for contracts, and infiltrates the competition. Not much more...]
Tech giant Microsoft recently announced the retirement of its longstanding web browser, Internet Explorer, in favour of its newer product, Microsoft Edge. With support for Internet Explorer only set to last until June 15, 2022, its remaining users have just over a year to find an alternative. But of course, most web users already have.
today's howtos
Meet CutefishOS: A New Manjaro Community Spin That Looks Like macOS
There’s no denying that Manjaro is one of the most popular distros in the GNU/Linux world, and there are several reasons for this. First, it’s based on Arch but is still very easy to install. Second, it is one of the best distros for beginners who want to get their hands dirty with Arch, and last but not least, it has one of the best communities in the Linux space that’ll help you out when you’re stuck. There are two main Manjaro versions – Official and Community. Today marks the release of another Manjaro community edition release which goes by the name CutefishOS.
Security Leftovers
Mozilla and LibreOffice
