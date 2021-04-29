Games: Backbone, Space Betrayers, and The Garden Path
Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 30
Guess what? We're back again! The dynamic duo returns for another casual and frank chat about Linux and Linux Gaming topics across many different areas in the industry. Myself and contributor Samsai had some good stuff to talk about this week!
Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8 | GamingOnLinux
After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8.
Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art.
Space Betrayers mixes together a card game, crisis management and social deduction
Promising a social deduction game like nothing you've ever played before, Space Betrayers has managed to grab my attention because it genuinely sounds quite good.
The setup sounds familiar in a way to other such deduction games, with plenty of betraying and backstabbing. Here you have just retrieved an ancient "Star Relic" from the hands of "the Swarm" and now you have to survive until you escape them all. Sounds like it could be fun.
[...]
Unlike certain other games of the genre (hi Among Us), you will see full Linux support for Space Betrayers which they proudly state very clearly on their Patreon page and it's listed in the Steam system requirements too.
Super chilled-out life sim The Garden Path looks absolutely gorgeous | GamingOnLinux
After a long time waiting after being hyped when covering it here back in 2019 after chatting to the developer, The Garden Path from developer carrotcake gets a proper announcement and trailer.
The Garden Path is a "slice-of-life sim" about gardening and the "small pleasures that follow", so it follows along other similar casual experiences like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing and so on. You get to go fishing, grow some plants, trade, hang out with NPCs and go on little exploration adventures.
Looking as gorgeous as ever, developer Louis Durrant has done a fantastic job at bringing the world to life in what looks almost like an animated painting.
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Kaboxer - Kali Applications Boxer
What is the name about, Kaboxer? Kali Applications Boxer What does that mean? Apps in containers, for packages (a way forward for applications that are hard to package properly). But instead of being stand alone containers, they are integrated into the standard Kali package management systems and can be installed/removed through standard apt commands. Okay. But what does Kaboxer do? Not every tool is easy to package. There are various criteria to meet, at times some crazy dependency trees or peculiar system modifications. You may need to use a legacy library, or you may need to change a configuration of something that would break another application. What do you do? We work with tool authors to try and make it easier, or we spend many late nights trying to get it to fit or we are just unable to package it. Also: Kali Linux team releases Kaboxer, a tool for managing applications in containers
