Proprietary Software and Openwashing Emails landing in junk due to Microsoft Office 365 'change' Microsoft says it has rectified an issue that saw emails being routed to the user's junk folder incorrectly.

EFF Tells Court Defendants Must Be Allowed To Examine The DNA Software Used To Convict Them A proper adversarial system means the accused can confront the accuser. But that's rarely the case when crime solving software is involved. The FBI doesn't allow accused child porn downloaders to examine the malicious software it used to identify their computers. Multiple law enforcement agencies have dropped cases rather than discuss Stingray devices in open court.

[Attackers] release patient data stolen from New Zealand health systems [Crackers] sent patient data stolen during an attack on New Zealand’s Waikato District health system to local media outlets on Wednesday, with the outlets declining to publish the sensitive information. The Waikato District Health Board (DHB) confirmed the attack in a statement Wednesday, saying that it is “aware that the media have received what appears to be personal and patient information from Waikato DHB information systems.”

Cyber insurance rates to increase 20-50% this year: Aon Policyholders can expect 20% to 50% rate increases for cyber coverage throughout 2021 as trends that began last year continue at an accelerated pace, Aon PLC said in a report issued Wednesday. These trends include increased claim frequency and severity, much of it driven by ransomware events, according to the report.

[Old] Cybersecurity Insurance Has a Big Problem [iophk: Windows TCO] In 2020, the world seemingly entered a new era of cyberattacks. Although there have been decades of viruses, breaches, and other forms of attack, last year saw increased bad actor sophistication, a propensity to pay in ransomware cases, and a broad swath of geopolitical uncertainty — conditions that hackers have found favorable. The severity of financial consequences has been profound. Ransoms have rocketed from five-figure price tags into the millions, including $10 million reportedly paid by Garmin. Several ransom demands were far higher before being negotiated downward, according to clients of mine worldwide. All of which is further escalation of a worrisome trend: A recent report by Hiscox shows insured cyber losses of $1.8 billion in 2019, up an eye-popping 50% year over year.

[Old] Increasing Cyberattacks Causing Cyber Insurance Rates to Rise Since early 2018, ransomware attacks have increased 486%, leading to more aggressive underwriting and as much as a 20%-50% increase in some cyber policy premiums (Greenwald, J, 2021). The increase in cyberattacks and its subsequent effect on the insurance market is particularly dangerous to the healthcare industry. In 2020, healthcare rose from tenth place to the seventh most targeted sector for cyberattacks and its data breaches continue to have the highest associated cost of any leading industry (Davis, J 2021).

DHS to require pipeline companies to report cyberattacks The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will issue a directive later this week requiring all pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities after a devastating ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown of operations. The Washington Post first reported that DHS’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is responsible for securing critical pipelines, will issue the directive this week following concerns that pipeline operators are not required to report cyber incidents, unlike other critical infrastructure sectors. A spokesperson for DHS told The Hill in an emailed statement Tuesday that “the Biden administration is taking further action to better secure our nation’s critical infrastructure,” with TSA and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) working together on the issue.

Securing Open Source Infrastructure As an open-core company, we understand the importance of the open source community. To support the community, we are offering Teleport Pro for free.

Games: Backbone, Space Betrayers, and The Garden Path Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 30 Guess what? We're back again! The dynamic duo returns for another casual and frank chat about Linux and Linux Gaming topics across many different areas in the industry. Myself and contributor Samsai had some good stuff to talk about this week!

Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8 | GamingOnLinux After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8. Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art.

Space Betrayers mixes together a card game, crisis management and social deduction Promising a social deduction game like nothing you've ever played before, Space Betrayers has managed to grab my attention because it genuinely sounds quite good. The setup sounds familiar in a way to other such deduction games, with plenty of betraying and backstabbing. Here you have just retrieved an ancient "Star Relic" from the hands of "the Swarm" and now you have to survive until you escape them all. Sounds like it could be fun. [...] Unlike certain other games of the genre (hi Among Us), you will see full Linux support for Space Betrayers which they proudly state very clearly on their Patreon page and it's listed in the Steam system requirements too.

Super chilled-out life sim The Garden Path looks absolutely gorgeous | GamingOnLinux After a long time waiting after being hyped when covering it here back in 2019 after chatting to the developer, The Garden Path from developer carrotcake gets a proper announcement and trailer. The Garden Path is a "slice-of-life sim" about gardening and the "small pleasures that follow", so it follows along other similar casual experiences like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing and so on. You get to go fishing, grow some plants, trade, hang out with NPCs and go on little exploration adventures. Looking as gorgeous as ever, developer Louis Durrant has done a fantastic job at bringing the world to life in what looks almost like an animated painting.