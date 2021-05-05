Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 27th of May 2021 02:26:15 PM

Debian v11 with codename bullseye is supposed to be released as new stable release soon-ish (let’s hope for June, 2021! ). Similar to what we had with #newinbuster and previous releases, now it’s time for #newinbullseye!

I was the driving force at several of my customers to be well prepared for bullseye before its freeze, and since then we’re on good track there overall. In my opinion, Debian’s release team did (and still does) a great job – I’m very happy about how unblock requests (not only mine but also ones I kept an eye on) were handled so far.

As usual with major upgrades, there are some things to be aware of, and hereby I’m starting my public notes on bullseye that might be worth also for other folks. My focus is primarily on server systems and looking at things from a sysadmin perspective.