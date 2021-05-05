today's howtos
How to install Firefox on a Chromebook
If you already have Linux enabled on your Chromebook then you can skip ahead to the next step. If you don't, the first step is to get it turned on.
Open up the ‘Settings’ app on your Chromebook and find the ‘Linux’ option in the sidebar. Click ‘Turn on’ and follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll have to give your Linux container a name and decide how much storage you want to hand over to it.
When you’re happy, hit ‘Install’ and wait for your Chromebook to finish the installation of the Linux container. Once it’s complete the terminal will open.
How to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.3 on Ubuntu from snap package
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations highly compatible with OOXML formats.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, Alfresco, Plone, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used together with ONLYOFFICE Groups, a free open-source collaboration platform distributed under Apache 2.0 (the complete solution is available as ONLYOFFICE Workspace).
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs on your Ubuntu machine using snap.
How to View System Log Files on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
A Linux Administrator should be able to read and understand the various types of messages generated by all Linux systems to troubleshoot an issue. These messages, named logs, are initiated by Linux and the applications running on it. Linux continuously creates, stores, and recycles these logs through various configuration files, programs, commands, and daemons. If you know how to read these files and make optimal use of the various commands we will mention in this tutorial, you can troubleshoot your issues like a pro!
It is important to note that Linux keeps its log files in the /var/log directory in text format.
How to Install Latest LXQt Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora [Ed: Old article, but they say it is updated]
LXQt developed from popular components of LXDE and Razor Qt project, LXQt is a free, open-source, lightweight, and fast desktop environment for Linux and BSD distributions. It comes with several great and well-known features, borrowed from the LXDE desktop such as low system resource utilization and elegant and clean user interfaces.
How to Delete A MySQL User Account – TecAdmin
MySQL is an relational database management system provide authentication mechanism to prevent unauthorized access. It keeps all the user details in a database named “mysql”. You must have super user access (eg: root) to access this database.
In this article you will learn to find accounts in a MySQL server and remote unnecessary user accounts.
How to Create a Database in MySQL Using the Command Line
In this article we will going to show you how just easy it is to create a database in MySQL by executing a simple SQL query.
In order to create a database, you’ll have to open the mysql command line interface and enter your database commands while the server is running.
Here is a generic CREATE DATABASE statement syntax.
Linux Essentials - systemd: Using the systemctl command
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take our first look at systemd - the init system in quite a few distributions of Linux nowadays. Specifically, we'll go over the systemctl command and use it to start, stop, restart and enable units on our system.
How to achieve persistent SSH connections with the open source MOSH - TechRepublic
If you work with multiple wireless (or wired) connections within your company, and you find yourself having to move around the campus to take care of your admin duties, there might be times when you have an SSH connection going and you shift from one network to another. When that happens, your secure shell connection will drop. Or, maybe your single network connection isn't always the most reliable? That's all fine if whatever admin task you're doing isn't critical. What happens when you're working on something important and that connection is broken?
You don't want that, which is why you should employ a tool like MOSH. MOSH stands for Mobile Shell and makes it possible for you to keep a persistent SSH connection—even if you change networks or your connection momentarily drops. Even better, MOSH usage is almost identical to SSH, at least from the user's point of view. Under the hood, MOSH logs the user in via SSH and then starts a connection on a UDP port between 60000 and 61000, to keep the connection persistent.
How to Disable Error Logging for a Website In ISPConfig 3
How to Connect a PS4/PS5 Controller to Your Android Phone
Android Leftovers
What to expect from Debian/bullseye #newinbullseye
Debian v11 with codename bullseye is supposed to be released as new stable release soon-ish (let’s hope for June, 2021! :)). Similar to what we had with #newinbuster and previous releases, now it’s time for #newinbullseye! I was the driving force at several of my customers to be well prepared for bullseye before its freeze, and since then we’re on good track there overall. In my opinion, Debian’s release team did (and still does) a great job – I’m very happy about how unblock requests (not only mine but also ones I kept an eye on) were handled so far. As usual with major upgrades, there are some things to be aware of, and hereby I’m starting my public notes on bullseye that might be worth also for other folks. My focus is primarily on server systems and looking at things from a sysadmin perspective.
Kvarken 4.1.0 brings full Sailfish 64-bit support to Sony Xperia 10 II
We’re happy to share with you the many firsts in this release: the 1st fully stacked 64-bit ARM Sailfish OS, that you can download and flash onto the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is also the first Sailfish device with AOSP-10 HW adaptation. The commercial Sailfish X package also introduces the 64-bit Android™ App Support for Xperia 10 II. The package is now available in the Jolla Shop with a limited time offer of 29.90 € for existing Sailfish users (log in to see the discount). Also: Sailfish OS 4.1 Finally Embracing 64-bit, Android 10 App Support API Level
