Games: Quake II RTX, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, and More

Gaming
  • Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux

    Last month with the Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 driver there was finally Vulkan ray-tracing support added to that proprietary Vulkan driver component, the first time that Vulkan ray-tracing has been available on Linux for any AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card across the multiple driver options. Last month I posted some initial Vulkan ray-tracing AMD vs. NVIDIA Linux benchmarks while questions were raised how well the driver performs with NVIDIA's Quake II RTX port. Here are some initial benchmarks for those wondering.

  • Outbreak: Endless Nightmares arrives on Linux in the latest update

    Outbreak: Endless Nightmares from solo developer Dead Drop Studios has arrived on Linux as of the latest update. The newest game in the Outbreak series, one that takes inspiration from classic Resident Evil games and other similar horror adventures. Dead Drop Studios try to put their own spin on it, while remaining thoroughly inspired by older games.

    "Outbreak: Endless Nightmares twists the series' survival horror gameplay by adding elements of roguelike gameplay. You'll need to explore, hunt for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through each anomaly – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment, and the undead, are out to kill you!"

  • Utopixel blog about porting their title Outer Wonders to Linux | GamingOnLinux

    While off-the-shelf game engines like Unity, Godot and Unreal often make it easy to bring games to Linux - what about developers who roll their own? Utopixel have blogged about bringing their new game Outer Wonders to Linux.

    Outer Wonders is an in-development pixel-art adventure with plenty of puzzles to solve. You play as Bibi, a sweet little round monkey. Exploration is going to be a key part in solving puzzles, as you may need to have a good look around for how to overcome each one as they're hoping it will be "more elaborate than traditional maze games".

  • Northgard expands again with the new Squirrel clan, get ready to cook

    Dipped in Norse mythology, the real-time strategy game Northgard has expanded once again as Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel has now joined the lands.

    Adept cooks and forward-looking gatherers, the Squirrel Clan excel at preparation and striking at opportune moments. Led by the War Chief Cook Andhrímnir and guided by the totem Ratatosk, Northgard's newcomers always keep foes on their toes. Squirrel civilians can gather specific ingredients, which can be used with the Stove, a clan-specific resource replacing the Brewery, to create extraordinary meals.

  • Creative Assembly in pre-production for the next Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

    It seems like the current Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is now officially done, with Creative Assembly today putting out a video to explain what they're doing.

    Notably, Lulu Zhang the Associate Art Director, confirmed that Creative Assembly is now into pre-production on the next entry for Three Kingdoms. So it seems we're going to see something along the lines of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS 2 perhaps. Something like that anyway, based around a similar setting and theme at least. With a bigger company like CA, they have multiple teams working on multiple games with David Torres, the Designer, confirming they're going to be a standalone unit in the Total War historical section of CA now too.

    Given that game porter / developer Feral Interactive continue to have a great relationship with Creative Assembly, and were responsible for the great Linux port of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - we can probably expect a Linux port of the next one.

today's howtos

  • How to install Firefox on a Chromebook

    If you already have Linux enabled on your Chromebook then you can skip ahead to the next step. If you don't, the first step is to get it turned on. Open up the ‘Settings’ app on your Chromebook and find the ‘Linux’ option in the sidebar. Click ‘Turn on’ and follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll have to give your Linux container a name and decide how much storage you want to hand over to it. When you’re happy, hit ‘Install’ and wait for your Chromebook to finish the installation of the Linux container. Once it’s complete the terminal will open.

  • How to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.3 on Ubuntu from snap package

    ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations highly compatible with OOXML formats. ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, Alfresco, Plone, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used together with ONLYOFFICE Groups, a free open-source collaboration platform distributed under Apache 2.0 (the complete solution is available as ONLYOFFICE Workspace). In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to install ONLYOFFICE Docs on your Ubuntu machine using snap.

  • How to View System Log Files on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    A Linux Administrator should be able to read and understand the various types of messages generated by all Linux systems to troubleshoot an issue. These messages, named logs, are initiated by Linux and the applications running on it. Linux continuously creates, stores, and recycles these logs through various configuration files, programs, commands, and daemons. If you know how to read these files and make optimal use of the various commands we will mention in this tutorial, you can troubleshoot your issues like a pro! It is important to note that Linux keeps its log files in the /var/log directory in text format.

  • How to Install Latest LXQt Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora [Ed: Old article, but they say it is updated]

    LXQt developed from popular components of LXDE and Razor Qt project, LXQt is a free, open-source, lightweight, and fast desktop environment for Linux and BSD distributions. It comes with several great and well-known features, borrowed from the LXDE desktop such as low system resource utilization and elegant and clean user interfaces.

  • How to Delete A MySQL User Account – TecAdmin

    MySQL is an relational database management system provide authentication mechanism to prevent unauthorized access. It keeps all the user details in a database named “mysql”. You must have super user access (eg: root) to access this database. In this article you will learn to find accounts in a MySQL server and remote unnecessary user accounts.

  • How to Create a Database in MySQL Using the Command Line

    In this article we will going to show you how just easy it is to create a database in MySQL by executing a simple SQL query. In order to create a database, you’ll have to open the mysql command line interface and enter your database commands while the server is running. Here is a generic CREATE DATABASE statement syntax.

  • Linux Essentials - systemd: Using the systemctl command

    In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take our first look at systemd - the init system in quite a few distributions of Linux nowadays. Specifically, we'll go over the systemctl command and use it to start, stop, restart and enable units on our system.

  • How to achieve persistent SSH connections with the open source MOSH - TechRepublic

    If you work with multiple wireless (or wired) connections within your company, and you find yourself having to move around the campus to take care of your admin duties, there might be times when you have an SSH connection going and you shift from one network to another. When that happens, your secure shell connection will drop. Or, maybe your single network connection isn't always the most reliable? That's all fine if whatever admin task you're doing isn't critical. What happens when you're working on something important and that connection is broken? You don't want that, which is why you should employ a tool like MOSH. MOSH stands for Mobile Shell and makes it possible for you to keep a persistent SSH connection—even if you change networks or your connection momentarily drops. Even better, MOSH usage is almost identical to SSH, at least from the user's point of view. Under the hood, MOSH logs the user in via SSH and then starts a connection on a UDP port between 60000 and 61000, to keep the connection persistent.

  • How to Disable Error Logging for a Website In ISPConfig 3
  • How to Connect a PS4/PS5 Controller to Your Android Phone

Android Leftovers

What to expect from Debian/bullseye #newinbullseye

Debian v11 with codename bullseye is supposed to be released as new stable release soon-ish (let’s hope for June, 2021! :)). Similar to what we had with #newinbuster and previous releases, now it’s time for #newinbullseye! I was the driving force at several of my customers to be well prepared for bullseye before its freeze, and since then we’re on good track there overall. In my opinion, Debian’s release team did (and still does) a great job – I’m very happy about how unblock requests (not only mine but also ones I kept an eye on) were handled so far. As usual with major upgrades, there are some things to be aware of, and hereby I’m starting my public notes on bullseye that might be worth also for other folks. My focus is primarily on server systems and looking at things from a sysadmin perspective. Read more

Kvarken 4.1.0 brings full Sailfish 64-bit support to Sony Xperia 10 II

We’re happy to share with you the many firsts in this release: the 1st fully stacked 64-bit ARM Sailfish OS, that you can download and flash onto the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is also the first Sailfish device with AOSP-10 HW adaptation. The commercial Sailfish X package also introduces the 64-bit Android™ App Support for Xperia 10 II. The package is now available in the Jolla Shop with a limited time offer of 29.90 € for existing Sailfish users (log in to see the discount). Read more Also: Sailfish OS 4.1 Finally Embracing 64-bit, Android 10 App Support API Level

