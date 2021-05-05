IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
What is your server hardware refresh schedule? | Enable Sysadmin [Ed: "More than seven years" is the longest term in these options; shouldn't hardware last a decade or more? IBM doesn't want it to, as it's selling grossly overpriced stuff.]
"Tech refresh" as we call it is a big deal. It's such a big deal that company leadership details their refresh plans from three to five years into the future, or further. And some optimistic projectionists might attempt to extend that crystal ball's (aka spreadsheet's) capability even further. I've seen tech refresh projections as far as ten years into the future and compensation for growth, attrition, and business changes. I think three years, on a rolling basis, is a good start and a good goal for most of us.
-
Can we predict the technology of the future—correctly, this time?
I finished my article 7 signs you survived the best era of IT with a question to myself: What will be the technology world 30 years from now?
We need to recognize that we did not do a great job decades ago to predict what would be "the future" of technology. After all, people used to think that by the year 2000, everybody would be driving their flying cars, robots would do all the boring work, and the world of technology would make humanity free of diseases, poverty, and all the little problems like work or taxes.
-
The Red Hat Learning Subscription has facilitated the delivery of on-demand Red Hat Training courses to professionals across industries and the globe since 2016, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of the market. An all-new Premium tier of Red Hat Learning Subscription was announced recently which expands training modality options to accommodate a variety of learning styles by providing live virtual instruction, recorded video classrooms, or text-based courses. In this post, we’ll highlight some of the enhancements and flexible features you’ll find with the Premium tier.
-
IBM Cloud was hit by another outage this week, just five days after a similar incident.
The unidentified "severity-one" incident impacted multiple services across Washington DC, Osaka, London, Dallas, Sydney, Tokyo, and Frankfurt on Tuesday.
TDF Annual Report 2020
The Annual Report of The Document Foundation for the year 2020 is now available in PDF format from TDF Nextcloud in three different versions: low resolution (4.7MB), medium resolution (18MB) and high resolution (24.7MB). The annual report is based on the German version presented to the authorities in April.
The 54 page document has been entirely created with free open source software: written contents have obviously been developed with LibreOffice Writer (desktop) and collaboratively modified with LibreOffice Writer (online), charts have been created with LibreOffice Calc and prepared for publishing with LibreOffice Draw, drawings and tables have been developed or modified (from legacy PDF originals) with LibreOffice Draw, images have been prepared for publishing with GIMP, and the layout has been created with Scribus based on the existing templates.
All pictures are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 License, courtesy of TDF Members from all over the world. Stock photos are CC0 by Pixabay.
Mesa, Nodejs, Zstd Update in Tumbleweed
The snapshots updated Mozilla Thunderbird, Mesa, Node.js, PipeWire and compression package Zstd along with several other packages.
Snapshot 20210524 updated the audio and video package pipewire 0.3.28, which added a new powerful filter-chain module that can be used to created all kinds of filter-chains from Linux Audio Developer’s Simple Plugin API; many more PulseAudio modules were implemented. Node.js 16.2.0 added module support for URL to import.meta.resolve. The text and layout rendering package pango updated to version 1.48.5 and can speed up Emoji classification. The pango update also fixed some hangs and a memory leak. The 21.1.1 Mesa update in the snapshot provided mostly AMD and Intel changes, but had a decent amount of arm fixes. Other packages to update in the snapshot were libstorage-ng 4.4.9 and webkit2gtk3 2.32.1.
Just two packages were updated in snapshot 20210522. The card gaming package black-hole-solver updated to version 1.10.1 and added a flag for the maximum amount of cards. Packet processing package dpdk 19.11.8 fixed a few Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and added multiple virtual host patches in its update from version 19.11.4.
Also: Five Days to Value with SUSE Manager | SUSE Communities
Games: Quake II RTX, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, and More
-
Last month with the Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 driver there was finally Vulkan ray-tracing support added to that proprietary Vulkan driver component, the first time that Vulkan ray-tracing has been available on Linux for any AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card across the multiple driver options. Last month I posted some initial Vulkan ray-tracing AMD vs. NVIDIA Linux benchmarks while questions were raised how well the driver performs with NVIDIA's Quake II RTX port. Here are some initial benchmarks for those wondering.
-
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares from solo developer Dead Drop Studios has arrived on Linux as of the latest update. The newest game in the Outbreak series, one that takes inspiration from classic Resident Evil games and other similar horror adventures. Dead Drop Studios try to put their own spin on it, while remaining thoroughly inspired by older games.
"Outbreak: Endless Nightmares twists the series' survival horror gameplay by adding elements of roguelike gameplay. You'll need to explore, hunt for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through each anomaly – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment, and the undead, are out to kill you!"
-
While off-the-shelf game engines like Unity, Godot and Unreal often make it easy to bring games to Linux - what about developers who roll their own? Utopixel have blogged about bringing their new game Outer Wonders to Linux.
Outer Wonders is an in-development pixel-art adventure with plenty of puzzles to solve. You play as Bibi, a sweet little round monkey. Exploration is going to be a key part in solving puzzles, as you may need to have a good look around for how to overcome each one as they're hoping it will be "more elaborate than traditional maze games".
-
Dipped in Norse mythology, the real-time strategy game Northgard has expanded once again as Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel has now joined the lands.
Adept cooks and forward-looking gatherers, the Squirrel Clan excel at preparation and striking at opportune moments. Led by the War Chief Cook Andhrímnir and guided by the totem Ratatosk, Northgard's newcomers always keep foes on their toes. Squirrel civilians can gather specific ingredients, which can be used with the Stove, a clan-specific resource replacing the Brewery, to create extraordinary meals.
-
It seems like the current Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is now officially done, with Creative Assembly today putting out a video to explain what they're doing.
Notably, Lulu Zhang the Associate Art Director, confirmed that Creative Assembly is now into pre-production on the next entry for Three Kingdoms. So it seems we're going to see something along the lines of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS 2 perhaps. Something like that anyway, based around a similar setting and theme at least. With a bigger company like CA, they have multiple teams working on multiple games with David Torres, the Designer, confirming they're going to be a standalone unit in the Total War historical section of CA now too.
[...]
Given that game porter / developer Feral Interactive continue to have a great relationship with Creative Assembly, and were responsible for the great Linux port of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - we can probably expect a Linux port of the next one.
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 4 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago