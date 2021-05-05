Thanks to a new, low overhead extension in Mesa, OpenGL and Vulkan applications can now talk to each other, bringing more flexibility to application developers while easing the transition path between the industry-standard Khronos® APIs. After several months of work, I'm excited to present a way for OpenGL and Vulkan applications to talk to each other when using Mesa. Quoting from Khronos's own website, Vulkan promises to be a "new generation graphics and compute API that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs". However, as with all new API's, rewrites of any graphics applications leveraging Vulkan are going to be slow process. And not all applications might want to make the switch. Since Vulkan offers higher efficiency and features missing in OpenGL, an application developer could however choose to rewrite performance critical sections in Vulkan, while keeping other parts in OpenGL for the sake of convenience. This would need a way for OpenGL and Vulkan to talk to each other. As of late 2016, this was formalized in the EXT_external_objects spec that defines primitives for exchanging buffers and syncrhonization primitives between OpenGL and Vulkan.

Elephant Robotics’ $699, 850-gram “MyCobot Pi” is a six-axis manipulation bot that runs Debian and ROS on a RPi 4B. The bot has a 250 g payload, 280mm range, and a LEGO connector for attachments including a suction pump and gripper. Elephant Robotics, which found success with its Arduino-on-ESP32 based, six-axis MyCobot M5 robot, has now released a model that runs Debian and Robot Operating System (ROS) on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. The MyCobot Pi is on sale for $699, providing a manipulation arm with 6x servos to enable 6 Degrees-of-Freedom (DoF) with a 280mm range. The bot offers fast “response, small inertia, and smooth rotation,” and can carry payloads of up to 250 g, says the Shenzhen, China based company.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers VzLinux 8.3 released

What is your server hardware refresh schedule? | Enable Sysadmin [Ed: "More than seven years" is the longest term in these options; shouldn't hardware last a decade or more? IBM doesn't want it to, as it's selling grossly overpriced stuff.] "Tech refresh" as we call it is a big deal. It's such a big deal that company leadership details their refresh plans from three to five years into the future, or further. And some optimistic projectionists might attempt to extend that crystal ball's (aka spreadsheet's) capability even further. I've seen tech refresh projections as far as ten years into the future and compensation for growth, attrition, and business changes. I think three years, on a rolling basis, is a good start and a good goal for most of us.

What will technology look like in 30 years? Can we predict the technology of the future—correctly, this time? I finished my article 7 signs you survived the best era of IT with a question to myself: What will be the technology world 30 years from now? We need to recognize that we did not do a great job decades ago to predict what would be "the future" of technology. After all, people used to think that by the year 2000, everybody would be driving their flying cars, robots would do all the boring work, and the world of technology would make humanity free of diseases, poverty, and all the little problems like work or taxes.

Red Hat Learning Subscription Premium helps you craft your skill-building strategy The Red Hat Learning Subscription has facilitated the delivery of on-demand Red Hat Training courses to professionals across industries and the globe since 2016, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of the market. An all-new Premium tier of Red Hat Learning Subscription was announced recently which expands training modality options to accommodate a variety of learning styles by providing live virtual instruction, recorded video classrooms, or text-based courses. In this post, we’ll highlight some of the enhancements and flexible features you’ll find with the Premium tier.

IBM Cloud suffers second outage in five days [Ed: Clown Computing is subpar disservice you neither own nor control] IBM Cloud was hit by another outage this week, just five days after a similar incident. The unidentified "severity-one" incident impacted multiple services across Washington DC, Osaka, London, Dallas, Sydney, Tokyo, and Frankfurt on Tuesday.