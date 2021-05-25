Language Selection

AMD Preparing More Linux Code For The Frontier Supercomputer

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 28th of May 2021 03:27:59 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Server

Frontier as the first US exascale supercomputer being commissioned by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Department of Energy. while being powered by AMD CPUs/GPUs is in the process of seeing more Linux kernel changes for bringing up the new platform.

Frontier is being powered by AMD EPYC and Radeon Instinct accelerators. While set to be delivered in 2021, the Linux software support continues to be worked on for making this supercomputer a reality. In particular, the latest code sent out is working on coherent handling of GPU memory with this supercomputer supporting a coherent interconnect between the CPUs and GPUs. The latest patch series out of AMD is proposing changes to the memory management code around device zone page migration and ultimately for handling page migration and coherent CPU access to video memory.

Also: 6,000 GPUs: NERSC Says Perlmutter Delivers 4 Exaflops, Claims Top Spot in AI Supercomputing

Review: the Cosmo Communicator

It’s 2021, and it’s time to upgrade your smartphone. Maybe it’s getting slow, it might be damaged, or your device’s OEM refuses to update your version of Android. Whatever the reason, you set your budget and full of hope and starry-eyed about all the possibilities, you go to your preferred electronics store (or carrier, if you’re American) – and as you scroll through the possible phones, your hopes are shattered and your heart sinks in your shoes. Your choices are between an endless array of black slabs, and while you can technically choose between Android and iOS, you will have most likely made that specific choice ages ago, and switching platforms is hard. Slightly dramatised, sure, but the reality of smartphones today is that all of them look and feel the same. The difference between mid range and high end have shrunk over the years, and while there are still small differences here and there, the general experience is going to be the same from device to device. Even if you skip a few years of upgrades, the jump in performance to the latest and greatest processor isn’t going to make that much of a difference in your day to day use. While you can technically opt for one of the new folding phones, the reality is that they still suffer from early adopter problems, and their prices are far beyond what most of us would want to pay for a smartphone. [...] Since this is plain old Debian, pretty much anything in the Debian repositories will work, since ARM is a supported architecture. You can set up your own desktop the same way you would set up any KDE installation on a regular PC or laptop, and other than the smaller display, there’s really nothing special or extraordinary about it. The official Linux image for Cosmo also makes some special affordances for the device. It comes with a phone and SMS application, so you can make phone calls and send text messages right from within Linux. You can also set up the cover display as an external touchpad, but while an interesting gimmick, I did not find this particularly useful. Version 4 of the Linux image also introduces better support for the shortcut keys to control various aspects of the hardware, like WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular. Sadly, this version was released a few days before my fiancee and I had to go to the hospital to deliver our child, so I haven’t been able to test it quite yet. It requires a fresh installation due to a switchover from droid-hal-cosmopda-bin to lxc-android, and I do not feel comfortable performing such an installation on devices that aren’t mine. Performance of the Linux image was great, and I did not notice any serious shortcomings. Of course, if you come in expecting the performance of a big gaming laptop you’re going to be disappointed, but if you have reasonable expectations, you won’t be disappointed. It’s too bad I couldn’t test the external display support, because that would be an absolutely ideal use case for this device, especially for people who work in a variety of locations. One downside of the Linux image is that it’s based on Debian Buster, which means some of the packages are going to feel a bit outdated because Buster favours stability over bleeding edge. The KDE version, for instance, is three years old, which is perfectly fine and working well, but you will miss out on more recent features and improvements. It would be great if other, more up-to-date distributions, such as Ubuntu or Manjaro, could be made to work on the Cosmo for those of us of a more adventurous nature. Read more

Letter to freenode - Post Mortem of May 25, 2021

As you are aware, over the last few weeks, we’ve been seeing an increasing amount of spam from other networks intending to mislead and influence long term running projects, namespaces and channels into moving to another new network which was formed parallel to freenode. While group contacts from the channels did not contact freenode staff directly, we were rather surprised when we received reports of unpleasant elements operating in the background and influencing these projects, namespaces and channels with false information in order to harm freenode’s administration and staff members’ images and paint a false narrative altogether. In conjunction with yesterday’s events, in retrospect, we should have handled the action of closing down channels slightly differently. Originally, we posted a draft policy revision and solicited feedback in #freenode-policy-feedback. After several days, we discussed various feedback internally that was given. The intent of doing this was not an attempt of a hostile takeover nor hijack like many people are saying. Since certain projects were disrupting their users' ability to chat on freenode via mass kicks, force closures, spam, we decided to enact this policy in those places which were deemed in violation and could cause an issue later. Read more

today's leftovers

     
  • Pavit Kaur: Journey to GSoC

    I am really excited that my Google Summer of Code proposal with Debian for the project “Debian Continuous Integration improvements” has been accepted. Through this blog, I am here to share about my Pre-GSoC journey.

  • Get Company of Heroes 2 and Ardennes Assault free to keep on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    Here's your quick Thursday tip: right now on Steam you can claim both Company of Heroes 2 and Company of Heroes 2 - Ardennes Assault free and keep it forever. That's right, this is not a Free Weekend like you usually see. Instead, you can claim the both of them and get a permanent copy added to your Steam account. Both were ported to Linux by Feral Interactive too, so you even get a Linux build with each of them. Check out the special page on Steam with them both to claim it easily. The giveaway ends Monday - May 31st at 10am PST / 5pm UTC.

  • The Steam Open World Sale is now live so go run free with your monies

    Over on the Steam store Valve are running an Open World Sale full of games that let you run around and go exploring. Although, as usual, there's plenty included in the sale that you wouldn't expect. Looking for something to get your through the weekend, next week or the next month? Maybe they have what you want. Your wishlists are probably nice and full right? [...] For those that don't, here's some picks to take a look at which support Linux both new, old and still in development...

  • A Few Of My Favorite Things (Gemini, Mastodon, Odysee)

    I love trying out alternatives to mainstream software, services and social networks. Three alternative platforms that I've been using for awhile are Gemini, Mastodon and Odysee. I often get questions about these alternatives, such as "Hey DT, do you still like Gemini?" or "Has your opinions on Mastodon changed?"

  • Google AMP Is Now Basically Dead: Thank You

    Google AMP is a web framework that from it's first day of existence has been controversial and finally after all this time Google is now effectively killing, while it won't be in the Google Graveyard it will no longer have any use case.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E12 – Clinics Lifesaver Yanked

    This week we’ve been making a Linux powered Commodore 64 and coding with BlitzMax-NG. We discuss technology for kids, bring you a command live love and reply to all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 14 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

GNU/Linux on Devices

     
  • CatsPi Industrial Lite RPi CM4 carrier board features GbE, RS485, Watchdog MCU - CNX Software

    We’ve seen a fair deal of Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier boards, and here’s another one courtesy of QwaveSystems with CatsPi Industrial Lite board following Raspberry Pi SBC form factor/dimensions, and equipped with Gigabit Ethernet, RS485, USB ports, as well as a watchdog MCU among other interfaces and features. Contrary to what the name implies, CatsPi Industrial Lite only works with Raspberry Pi CM4 with eMMC flash, but not the CM4 Lite module since there’s no MicroSD card on the baseboard. It’s not the first Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board with RS485, however, as we previously covered CM Hunter also including CAN and 1-wire interfaces, but QwaveSystems’ solution is more compact and mostly mechanically compatible with Raspberry Pi model B SBC’s.

  • Top 10 Linux Compatible Wireless Network Adapters | FOSS Linux

    Many Linux users find it challenging to choose the best network adapter compatible with their devices. The difficulty in selection is due to driver and software compatibility issues. Some of the adapters require drivers, while others do not. This complicates the selection process since users do not know which network adapter best suits them. Thousands of ‘fake’ network adapters have dominated the market. Therefore, finding a legit adapter becomes more complicated. If you are looking for a Linux-compatible network adapter, let us help you suggest the 10 best Linux-compatible network adapters.

  • IAR Systems extends product portfolio for streamlined Linux-based automated workflows

    IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today presented the latest addition to its powerful build tools for Linux, which are based on the well-known build tools in the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench®. The extended tools now support deployment in Linux-based frameworks for Renesas’ low-power RL78 microcontrollers (MCUs), enabling organizations to streamline building and testing workflows.

  • Offsetting Transmitter Frequency to Reduce Interference

    Lately I’ve seen a number of discussions about adding a frequency offset to an ATSC 1 signal to reduce interference. The issue came to light when it was discovered that at least one major manufacturer’s transmitters do not meet the manufacturer’s FCC emission mask test when the recommended co-channel ATSC offset is added. This month I’ll look at what ATSC has to say about frequency offsets and how they work. The ATSC 3.0 standard also includes options for not only frequency offsets but bandwidth reduction as well. Finally, I’ll report on my recent testing of the Hauppauge WinTV quadHD USB ATSC tuner. It uses a different tuner/demodulator chip than I’ve seen used with any other ATSC USB tuner. [...] The good news is that the tuner works great in Kaffeine (a Linux TV viewer and recorder) and, with four tuners, multiple channels can be recorded simultaneously.

