Meizu Watch teased to come powered by HarmonyOS; launching on May 31st
Meizu, the China-based smartphone maker has been working on a new wearable device which is likely to be called Meizu Watch. The company is also holding a press conference on 31st May in China to launch the device.
Now, the Chinese brand has shared a new teaser on Weibo which reads “Hello, HongMeng!” For those who are unaware, HongMeng OS is the Chinese name of the HarmonyOS from the tech giant Huawei.
This indicates that the Meizu is officially collaborating with Huawei for the new operating system and could be launching devices powered by this HarmonyOS on 31st May.
Zellij Rust Terminal Multiplexer 0.12.0 Released With Detachable / Persistent Sessions
Zellij, a new terminal workspace and multiplexer (like tmux and screen) written in Rust, has reached version 0.12.0, receiving a much requested feature: detachable / persistent sessions. Compared to other terminal multiplexers, Zellij comes with a user-friendly UI with the available keyboard shortcuts displayed at the bottom, as well as auto placement of new vertical and horizontal splits, based on the available space, along with no limitations when it comes to panes resizing. Besides this, Zellij includes a layout system and plugins written in any language that compiles to WebAssembly. For a lot more information, check out the initial article about Zellij on Linux Uprising.
