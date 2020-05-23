Language Selection

Meizu Watch teased to come powered by HarmonyOS; launching on May 31st

OS

Meizu, the China-based smartphone maker has been working on a new wearable device which is likely to be called Meizu Watch. The company is also holding a press conference on 31st May in China to launch the device.

Now, the Chinese brand has shared a new teaser on Weibo which reads “Hello, HongMeng!” For those who are unaware, HongMeng OS is the Chinese name of the HarmonyOS from the tech giant Huawei.

This indicates that the Meizu is officially collaborating with Huawei for the new operating system and could be launching devices powered by this HarmonyOS on 31st May.

Zellij Rust Terminal Multiplexer 0.12.0 Released With Detachable / Persistent Sessions

Zellij, a new terminal workspace and multiplexer (like tmux and screen) written in Rust, has reached version 0.12.0, receiving a much requested feature: detachable / persistent sessions. Compared to other terminal multiplexers, Zellij comes with a user-friendly UI with the available keyboard shortcuts displayed at the bottom, as well as auto placement of new vertical and horizontal splits, based on the available space, along with no limitations when it comes to panes resizing. Besides this, Zellij includes a layout system and plugins written in any language that compiles to WebAssembly. For a lot more information, check out the initial article about Zellij on Linux Uprising.

Android Leftovers

Meizu Watch teased to come powered by HarmonyOS; launching on May 31st

today's leftovers

  • Android PS5 Controller Support | Connection Via USB or Bluetooth

    The upcoming Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch with Linux kernel 5.10 which means that it will likely have the new Linux kernel driver for the Sony PS5 controller. The driver is now being backported to the Android 4.14-stable, the Android-4.9-q, and even the Android-4.19-stable branches which gives OEMs the option to be able to cherry pick the needed patches. XDA developers note that the DualSense controller feels incredibly immersive. When it comes to correct implementation, it still isn't even possible for the Android apps to activate the vibration of the Sony DualSense controller like how the PS5 gamers are designed. Android also cannot support the controller's somewhat adaptive trigger features which technically add a bit of resistance.

  • The Best Adobe Photoshop Alternatives in 2021

    GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is regularly the top pick when it comes to free photo editing apps because it's both powerful and, well, free. It's why it's also our top pick for Best Free Photo Editing Apps here. As far as replacing Photoshop entirely, it's got its perks for the budget-conscious. GIMP offers layer-based editing, with support for PSD, TIFF, PNG, EXR, and RGBE files, and its dark UI resembles that of Photoshop. It has color adjustments, object selection tools, powerful retouching tools, such as the Heal, Clone, and Warp Transform tool, as well as sharpening and blurring filters. Similar to Photoshop, it also has Curves, Levels, Dodge and Burn, and a variety of image transform tools. GIMP also has available user-created plug-ins and scripts that add additional features and tools to the workflow. One major knock on the program is that it doesn't necessarily instill the same industry-standard habits that you'll get from software like Photoshop or even Affinity Photo, so moving from GIMP to any of those in the future might pose a challenge. Considering this is free software, it makes it a great choice for budget-conscious users who still want to manipulate their images and don't mind the learning curve. Although open-source, GIMP offers numerous resources and tutorials to get users started, and has active community members who share how-to videos on YouTube.

    •  
  • The Organization for Ethical Source Takes on Stewardship of Contributor Covenant [Ed: An attack on Free software, just like "inner source", backed by the likes of Microsoft and IBM. It's killing communities and dividing people. Look at who’s promoting this… typically front groups of the same companies that are attacking communities (to form monopolies) and this 'cause' is convenient to them because they know it is a destructive force against communities… in doublespeak “ethical” clothing. The charlatans and frauds who run the lie or facade "ethical source" are working closely with Microsoft (which powers ICE camps), while bemoaning 'Open Source' powering ICE camps. Incredible.]

