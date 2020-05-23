Android Leftovers
-
vivo Y17 starts receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update
-
OPPO ColorOS 11 update (Android 11) tracker
-
Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms | Technology News
-
Android 12 blocks third-party apps from replacing the share sheet
-
Anker Eyes Streaming Market, Teases New Android TV Device
-
Philips Launches New OLED 4K TVs With Android TV, HDMI 2.1 & More
-
How to use Find My Phone on Android to find a lost or stolen device
-
How to set up Google Authenticator on your new Android phone
-
You told us: Here's how many Android devices you have aside from phones
-
Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Mindcell, more - 9to5Toys
-
Best Android Accessories For Gamers
-
7 Android 12 features Apple should borrow for iOS 15
-
Android Apps Linked To Misconfigured Cloud Services Expose Sensitive Data of Over 100 Million Users - CPO Magazine
-
Android will soon get better support for Sony's awesome PS5 controller
-
Everything You Need to Know About Supported Media Formats for Android
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE , Galaxy A7 Lite Android tablets launched
-
Lenovo’s new 13-inch Android tablet also works as a portable Switch display - The Verge
-
Viva Wallet launches Tap on Phone feature for Android POS app
-
Nokia's new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphone is down to an Amazon low of $200 - 9to5Toys
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 565 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Zellij Rust Terminal Multiplexer 0.12.0 Released With Detachable / Persistent Sessions
Zellij, a new terminal workspace and multiplexer (like tmux and screen) written in Rust, has reached version 0.12.0, receiving a much requested feature: detachable / persistent sessions. Compared to other terminal multiplexers, Zellij comes with a user-friendly UI with the available keyboard shortcuts displayed at the bottom, as well as auto placement of new vertical and horizontal splits, based on the available space, along with no limitations when it comes to panes resizing. Besides this, Zellij includes a layout system and plugins written in any language that compiles to WebAssembly. For a lot more information, check out the initial article about Zellij on Linux Uprising.
Android Leftovers
Meizu Watch teased to come powered by HarmonyOS; launching on May 31st
Meizu, the China-based smartphone maker has been working on a new wearable device which is likely to be called Meizu Watch. The company is also holding a press conference on 31st May in China to launch the device. Now, the Chinese brand has shared a new teaser on Weibo which reads “Hello, HongMeng!” For those who are unaware, HongMeng OS is the Chinese name of the HarmonyOS from the tech giant Huawei. This indicates that the Meizu is officially collaborating with Huawei for the new operating system and could be launching devices powered by this HarmonyOS on 31st May.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
25 min 37 sec ago
5 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago
22 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 25 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago