Jonathan McDowell: Trying to understand Kubernetes networking
I previously built a single node Kubernetes cluster as a test environment to learn more about it. The first thing I want to try to understand is its networking. In particular the IP addresses that are listed are all 10.* and my host’s network is a 192.168/24. I understand each pod gets its own virtual ethernet interface and associated IP address, and these are generally private within the cluster (and firewalled out other than for exposed services). What does that actually look like?
[Older] Command separators in Linux
Commands can also be combined in such a way that they are executed in a particular sequence.
[Older] Command substitution - Linux Concept
On a keyboard, there is one interesting key, the backward quote, `. This key is normally situated below the Esc key. If we place text between two successive backquotes, then echo will execute those as commands instead of processing them as plain text.
[Older] Pattern matching in vi Editor - Linux Concept
To learn about pattern matching, we will ensure that the pattern that we will search for is highlighted when the pattern searched for is found.
[Older] Redirection Operators in Linux - Linux Concept
You will learn the very useful concept of I/O redirection in this article.
How to Remove Package from Laravel (Composer) – TecAdmin
Composer is the most popular way for managing packages in PHP bases applications. Laravel also relies over composer for installing, upgrading and removing packages. Composer 2.0 is the latest version available for installation. This is more powerful, fast and fully compatible with older versions.
Change Authentication Method For MySQL Root User In Ubuntu
This guide explains why and how to change authentication method for MySQL root user to Caching SHA-2 Pluggable Authentication or Native Pluggable Authentication method in Ubuntu.
Even if you have setup password for MySQL root user, you still can't authenticate with the database server as root user with a password. Because, the MySQL root user is set to authenticate using the auth_socket plugin by default instead of the password in Ubuntu systems running MySQL 5.7 and newer versions.
Install Open Classifieds on Debian 9 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
Open Classifieds is a free, powerful, open-source web platform that allows users to easily create and build classifieds, advertisement, and listings sites. Let’s begin with the installation. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Open Classifieds on your Debian 9 server.
[Older] How To Harden OpenSSH on Ubuntu 20.04
OpenSSH is one of the most popular tools that uses SSH protocol for secure system administration, file transfers, and other communication across the Internet. It is free and used by system administrators to manage remote systems. OpenSSH runs on port 22 and it is the first target of a hacker. So you may need to harden your OpenSSH server to protect it from hackers.
How To Install Nagios 4 and Monitor Your Servers on Ubuntu 20.04 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
Nagios is a free, open-source and powerful monitoring tool that helps you to monitor your entire IT infrastructure, servers, services and applications from the central location. It is based on client-server architecture. So you will need to install the Nagios agent on the client system and add it to the Nagios server for monitoring. If you are looking for a monitoring solution then Nagios is an essential tool for any production server environment.
Zellij Rust Terminal Multiplexer 0.12.0 Released With Detachable / Persistent Sessions
Zellij, a new terminal workspace and multiplexer (like tmux and screen) written in Rust, has reached version 0.12.0, receiving a much requested feature: detachable / persistent sessions. Compared to other terminal multiplexers, Zellij comes with a user-friendly UI with the available keyboard shortcuts displayed at the bottom, as well as auto placement of new vertical and horizontal splits, based on the available space, along with no limitations when it comes to panes resizing. Besides this, Zellij includes a layout system and plugins written in any language that compiles to WebAssembly. For a lot more information, check out the initial article about Zellij on Linux Uprising.
Meizu Watch teased to come powered by HarmonyOS; launching on May 31st
Meizu, the China-based smartphone maker has been working on a new wearable device which is likely to be called Meizu Watch. The company is also holding a press conference on 31st May in China to launch the device. Now, the Chinese brand has shared a new teaser on Weibo which reads “Hello, HongMeng!” For those who are unaware, HongMeng OS is the Chinese name of the HarmonyOS from the tech giant Huawei. This indicates that the Meizu is officially collaborating with Huawei for the new operating system and could be launching devices powered by this HarmonyOS on 31st May.
