Games: ΔV: Rings of Saturn, Idol Manager, rpg-cli and Safecracking Simulator
-
An interview with Kodera Software, creator of the hard sci-fi ΔV: Rings of Saturn
Today we present another interview with a game developer! We had a chat with Kodera Software, creator of the hard sci-fi ΔV: Rings of Saturn which is available in Early Access.
[...]
If you are curious about the software, I use a lot of FOSS. I render my sprites in Blender, compose them in GIMP, edit audio in Audacity, put it all together in Godot Engine, control my version with git and use gitlab as both an online repository and issue tracker."
[...]
"Windows sales are, unsurprisingly, the majority with 90.3% units, followed by 6,3% for Linux and 3,4% on Mac."
-
Look after and manage young pop stars in Idol Manager, with a Beta available now | GamingOnLinux
Here's one we completely missed from Kickstarter that was fully funded back in 2018 and has a Beta available now. Idol Manager is all about developing your agency and looking after the stars of tomorrow.
Not exactly a game I personally would have jumped at the chance to play, however, the more I think on it - why the heck not? We manage all kinds of ridiculous things like prisons, space ships, colonies, airports, train stations and all sorts in between so why not people who want to become pop stars? Idol Manager actually has quite a great look to it.
[...]
It's actually been in Beta now for multiple years with the Linux build arriving all the way back in March 2019.
-
rpg-cli turns your filesystem into a 'JRPG-inspired' terminal game
If you've used the Linux command-line before you've likely done plenty of CD commands to change directory - but what if that was an RPG? Not that you asked but rpg-cli answered.
A pretty amusing idea really, giving you a little RPG experience in your terminal that uses your file system as the environment. So you move into a directory and something will happen. Actually, it's quite an ingenious idea that I've fallen a tiny bit in love with and hope to see it expanded a lot.
[...]
Check it out free and open source on GitHub.
-
Learn to break locks in Sophie's Safecracking Simulator
You've broken locks in all sorts of games, although they're never particularly difficult and usually just involve rotating one thing until it becomes easy as some kind of mini-game, but what about one that teaches you a little about mechanical locks? Sophie's Safecracking Simulator does that and plenty more. There's a wonderful multi-step tutorial to walk you through different pieces of a lock, along with some high-tech tools you can use and you can keep generating a new lock to bust through in record time.
-
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Hackable Things and Arduino
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.8, 5.10.41, and 5.4.123
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.8 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.41 Linux 5.4.123
