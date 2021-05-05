IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
3 key considerations for your trusted compute base
This isn't the first article I've written about trusted computing bases (TCBs), so if the concept is new to you, I suggest you have a look at What's a trusted compute base? to get an idea of what I'll be talking about here. In that article, I noted the importance of the size of the TCB: "What you want is a small, easily measurable and easily auditable TCB on which you can build the rest of your system—from which you can build a 'chain of trust' to the other parts of your system about which you care."
In this article, I want to discuss the importance of a TCB's size, how you might measure it, and how difficult it can be to reduce its size. Let's look at those issues in order.
What you need to know about Quarkus in 2021
Part of publishing services on the cloud is providing users and developers easy access to those services through easy and reliable means. One of the most popular methods of interfacing with applications online is through an application programming interface (API), a fancy term that means you allow users to interact with your app through code.
The API concept is significant because it helps others build upon your app. Suppose you design a website that returns a random number when a user clicks a button. Normally, that would require a user to navigate to your site and click a button. The site might be useful, but only to a point. If you included an API, a user could just send a signal to your server requesting a random number, or they could program something of their own that "calls" your server for a number with no clicking or manual interaction required. A developer could use your random number as a value for a game or as part of a passphrase generator or whatever else developers need random numbers for (there's always something). A good API unlocks your application for others to use your code's results, transforming your work on the web into, essentially, a software library.
Building a real-time leaderboard with Red Hat Data Grid and Quarkus on a hybrid Kubernetes deployment
Red Hat Data Grid, built on the Infinispan community project, has been a key component of the Red Hat Summit keynote demonstration for several years, and the first part of our virtual summit in April 2021 was no exception. This year, we built an online Battleship game that was deployed across three continents and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. If you missed the live action with Burr Sutter, you can catch the video replay on YouTube.
In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at Data Grid's role in the demonstration, explain the architecture, and break down some of the technical details behind what Burr calls “that Data Grid magic.”
IT leadership: 5 steps to foster inclusive decision-making
Everyone with a good idea should be given the respect to have that idea thoughtfully and authentically considered. Everyone, regardless of demographic, should be able to freely contribute and lend their expertise to the conversations when decisions are made. It isn’t just the morally right thing to do; it makes good business sense.
To accomplish this within Research & Development at Tricentis, we use a framework called “R&D Thinks.” Participation is not limited to the R&D department. We also invite solution architects, support engineers, marketing content strategists, product marketing managers, and others to participate – and they do!
Devices: Hackable Things and Arduino
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.8, 5.10.41, and 5.4.123
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.8 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.41 Linux 5.4.123
