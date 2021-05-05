today's leftovers
Tailwind is an interesting concept, but I am not convinced yet
Tailwind 2 is all the rage now. With a beautiful landing page, promising productivity, and thousands of people swearing by it, could Tailwind be the future of front-end design? I am still not convinced.
What is Tailwind? Tailwind is a Tachyons school of thinking that preaches the utility-first approach to CSS. Whereas frameworks like Bootstrap and Bulma give you basic styling, pre-designed components, and utility classes, Tailwind gives you only the utility classes that you can combine to components yourself with just HTML extraction.
There is a lot of praise published on Tailwind &mdash, and some critics as well. I don’t feel like repeating it. Rather, I will make this post about my personal experience. I will tell you why I avoided Tailwind, why I gave it a try, my first experience, and my final thoughts.
Why didn’t I try out Tailwind sooner?
I am not a CSS guru, but I can write stylesheets for my use-cases. I depended on frameworks like Bootstrap and Bulma for application development or plain old vanilla CSS for prototyping and small sites. But above all, I am a developer that doesn’t depend on a build system for his styles and JavaScript. I didn’t work on fully separated components in my own work.
This brings me to the reason why I avoided Tailwind. I didn’t want to depend on a build system to ship a few styles for a landing page. You can try Tailwind without it, but you cannot ship Tailwind in the same sense of shipping Bulma due to its size. On top of that, I thought having a lot of classes is ugly and pollution for your templates.
Daniel Stenberg: Giving away an insane amount of curl stickers
Everyone once in a while when I post a photo that involves curl stickers, a few people ask me where they can get hold of such. I figured it was about time I properly offered “the world” some. I expected maybe 50 or a 100 people would take me up on this offer.
The response was totally overwhelming and immediate. Within the first hour 270 persons had already requested stickers. After 24 hours when I closed the form again, 1003 addresses had been submitted. To countries all around the globe. Quite the avalanche.
Hey snap, where’s my data?
Snaps are self-contained applications, isolated from the underlying operating systems by several layers of confinement. This mechanism introduces security benefits, but it may also create confusion for people who are less familiar with how snaps work and behave, especially when it comes to filesystem access. Today, we’d like to clarify some of the questions and misconceptions around how snaps manage system and user data.
[...]
Snap data management is different from the classic Linux conventions. To that end, both the developers and the users should pay attention to the finer nuances, so they can get the best experience. Developers should make sure they correctly utilize the necessary and available paths, and build their snaps so they store important information in locations that will be backed up on maintenance operations. Users should note the difference between their classic Linux home and snap home.
Let’s play: sharded big data PostgreSQL
Everyone knows that if you’ve got big data, you need Apache Hadoop, right? It’s an affordable, horizontally scalable, clustered data processing platform ideal for data warehousing use cases. And it knocks the socks off classic relational database management systems like PostgreSQL that can barely keep up when playing with a terabyte of data, let alone a petabyte. Right? Well, maybe. Let’s look at PostgreSQL again and see what it can do.
Bits from Debian: Donation from rsync.net to the Debian Project and benefits for Debian members
We are pleased to announce that offsite backup and cloud storage company rsync.net has generously donated several Terabytes of storage space to the Debian Project! This new storage medium will be used to backup our Debian Peertube instance.
In addition to this bountiful offer, rsync.net is also providing a free-forever 500 GB account to every Debian Developer.
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 176 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 176. This version includes the following changes:
* Update ffmpeg tests to work with ffmpeg 4.4. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#258)
CodeGym Review: How to Learn Java With No Programming Experience - LinuxLinks
The solution combines engaging theoretical notes and tutorials with over 1,200 practice problems that help learners cement their understanding of the language.
Let’s take a look at how CodeGym empowers newcomers on their journey towards learning Java.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 28 May 2021
Farewell, May --we're wrapping up the month with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community's activities...
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Hackable Things and Arduino
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.8, 5.10.41, and 5.4.123
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.8 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.41 Linux 5.4.123
