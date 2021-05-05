Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 28th of May 2021 04:28:36 PM Filed under
Misc

  • Tailwind is an interesting concept, but I am not convinced yet

    Tailwind 2 is all the rage now. With a beautiful landing page, promising productivity, and thousands of people swearing by it, could Tailwind be the future of front-end design? I am still not convinced.

    What is Tailwind? Tailwind is a Tachyons school of thinking that preaches the utility-first approach to CSS. Whereas frameworks like Bootstrap and Bulma give you basic styling, pre-designed components, and utility classes, Tailwind gives you only the utility classes that you can combine to components yourself with just HTML extraction.

    There is a lot of praise published on Tailwind &mdash, and some critics as well. I don’t feel like repeating it. Rather, I will make this post about my personal experience. I will tell you why I avoided Tailwind, why I gave it a try, my first experience, and my final thoughts.

    Why didn’t I try out Tailwind sooner?

    I am not a CSS guru, but I can write stylesheets for my use-cases. I depended on frameworks like Bootstrap and Bulma for application development or plain old vanilla CSS for prototyping and small sites. But above all, I am a developer that doesn’t depend on a build system for his styles and JavaScript. I didn’t work on fully separated components in my own work.

    This brings me to the reason why I avoided Tailwind. I didn’t want to depend on a build system to ship a few styles for a landing page. You can try Tailwind without it, but you cannot ship Tailwind in the same sense of shipping Bulma due to its size. On top of that, I thought having a lot of classes is ugly and pollution for your templates.

    •  

  • Daniel Stenberg: Giving away an insane amount of curl stickers

    Everyone once in a while when I post a photo that involves curl stickers, a few people ask me where they can get hold of such. I figured it was about time I properly offered “the world” some. I expected maybe 50 or a 100 people would take me up on this offer.

    The response was totally overwhelming and immediate. Within the first hour 270 persons had already requested stickers. After 24 hours when I closed the form again, 1003 addresses had been submitted. To countries all around the globe. Quite the avalanche.

  • Hey snap, where’s my data?

    Snaps are self-contained applications, isolated from the underlying operating systems by several layers of confinement. This mechanism introduces security benefits, but it may also create confusion for people who are less familiar with how snaps work and behave, especially when it comes to filesystem access. Today, we’d like to clarify some of the questions and misconceptions around how snaps manage system and user data.

    [...]

    Snap data management is different from the classic Linux conventions. To that end, both the developers and the users should pay attention to the finer nuances, so they can get the best experience. Developers should make sure they correctly utilize the necessary and available paths, and build their snaps so they store important information in locations that will be backed up on maintenance operations. Users should note the difference between their classic Linux home and snap home.

  • Let’s play: sharded big data PostgreSQL

    Everyone knows that if you’ve got big data, you need Apache Hadoop, right? It’s an affordable, horizontally scalable, clustered data processing platform ideal for data warehousing use cases. And it knocks the socks off classic relational database management systems like PostgreSQL that can barely keep up when playing with a terabyte of data, let alone a petabyte. Right? Well, maybe. Let’s look at PostgreSQL again and see what it can do.

  • Bits from Debian: Donation from rsync.net to the Debian Project and benefits for Debian members

    We are pleased to announce that offsite backup and cloud storage company rsync.net has generously donated several Terabytes of storage space to the Debian Project! This new storage medium will be used to backup our Debian Peertube instance.

    In addition to this bountiful offer, rsync.net is also providing a free-forever 500 GB account to every Debian Developer.

    •  

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 176 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 176. This version includes the following changes:

    * Update ffmpeg tests to work with ffmpeg 4.4.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#258)

  • CodeGym Review: How to Learn Java With No Programming Experience - LinuxLinks

    The solution combines engaging theoretical notes and tutorials with over 1,200 practice problems that help learners cement their understanding of the language.

    Let’s take a look at how CodeGym empowers newcomers on their journey towards learning Java.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 28 May 2021

    Farewell, May --we're wrapping up the month with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community's activities...

»

More in Tux Machines

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • 3 key considerations for your trusted compute base

    This isn't the first article I've written about trusted computing bases (TCBs), so if the concept is new to you, I suggest you have a look at What's a trusted compute base? to get an idea of what I'll be talking about here. In that article, I noted the importance of the size of the TCB: "What you want is a small, easily measurable and easily auditable TCB on which you can build the rest of your system—from which you can build a 'chain of trust' to the other parts of your system about which you care." In this article, I want to discuss the importance of a TCB's size, how you might measure it, and how difficult it can be to reduce its size. Let's look at those issues in order.

  • What you need to know about Quarkus in 2021

    Part of publishing services on the cloud is providing users and developers easy access to those services through easy and reliable means. One of the most popular methods of interfacing with applications online is through an application programming interface (API), a fancy term that means you allow users to interact with your app through code. The API concept is significant because it helps others build upon your app. Suppose you design a website that returns a random number when a user clicks a button. Normally, that would require a user to navigate to your site and click a button. The site might be useful, but only to a point. If you included an API, a user could just send a signal to your server requesting a random number, or they could program something of their own that "calls" your server for a number with no clicking or manual interaction required. A developer could use your random number as a value for a game or as part of a passphrase generator or whatever else developers need random numbers for (there's always something). A good API unlocks your application for others to use your code's results, transforming your work on the web into, essentially, a software library.

  • Building a real-time leaderboard with Red Hat Data Grid and Quarkus on a hybrid Kubernetes deployment

    Red Hat Data Grid, built on the Infinispan community project, has been a key component of the Red Hat Summit keynote demonstration for several years, and the first part of our virtual summit in April 2021 was no exception. This year, we built an online Battleship game that was deployed across three continents and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. If you missed the live action with Burr Sutter, you can catch the video replay on YouTube. In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at Data Grid's role in the demonstration, explain the architecture, and break down some of the technical details behind what Burr calls “that Data Grid magic.”

  • IT leadership: 5 steps to foster inclusive decision-making

    Everyone with a good idea should be given the respect to have that idea thoughtfully and authentically considered. Everyone, regardless of demographic, should be able to freely contribute and lend their expertise to the conversations when decisions are made. It isn’t just the morally right thing to do; it makes good business sense. To accomplish this within Research & Development at Tricentis, we use a framework called “R&D Thinks.” Participation is not limited to the R&D department. We also invite solution architects, support engineers, marketing content strategists, product marketing managers, and others to participate – and they do!

Devices: Hackable Things and Arduino

  • RV-Debugger Plus UART & JTAG debug board comes with BL702 Zigbee & BLE RISC-V SoC - CNX Software

    USB to TLL debug boards are meant to be simple and that’s the case for Sipeed latest BL702 board as it comes with a 12-pin connector with Tx/Rx for UART, 8 signals for JTAG, plus 5V, 3.3V, and GND power signals. We can also see pads for Tx/Rx/CTS, a boot button, a crystal oscillator, and a USB-C port to connect to the host computer.

  • T-Nixie Tube is an ESP32 based Nixie Tube lookalike - CNX Software

    I tend to see Nixie Tube projects regularly as I spend my days going through the news, and the projects, usually some sort of clock, typically look pretty neat. But although Nixie Tubes can still be purchased online, they are not mass-produced anymore, which may explain why LilyGo decided to create a “fake” Nixie Tube, or let’s call it a lookalike, with T-Nixie Tube that comes with an IPS LCD display driven by an ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC.

  • Arduino Cloud now supports ESP32 devices | Arduino Blog

    Arduino’s been working on this for some time, and we’re really excited to introduced ESP32 support by including the Arduino Core developed by Espressif on the Arduino Cloud platform. This opens up cloud-connected projects to a whole new world of IoT devices, projects and possibilities. Web Editor is by far the most convenient way to program an ESP32, and to connect it and control it via a cloud platform. Support for ESP8266 devices is already available, and was recently moved into the free Arduino Cloud tier. The addition of ESP32 boards, along with the wide range of Cloud-compatible Arduino devices, adds some serious power to a Cloud account. It’s all about communication. There’s never been an easier way to program your boards, or implement device-to-device communication in IoT. Once your devices are hooked up to an IoT Cloud account, they can talk to each other, sync variables, share data and be combined into powerful dashboards. You even get seamless smartphone control through the Arduino IoT Remote apps. Or if you just want a simpler, easier way to program your ESP32 boards, the Arduino Cloud Web Editor makes it a walk in the park.

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.12.8, 5.10.41, and 5.4.123


I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.8 kernel.

All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.10.41 Linux 5.4.123

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6