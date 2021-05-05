Mozilla and Firefox Latest
Firefox to adopt Chrome's new approach to extensions – sans the part that threatens ad blockers
Firefox maker Mozilla on Thursday said it plans to mostly adopt Manifest v3, a controversial revision of the Chrome browser extension framework that Google undertook to address the glaring security problems in the browser.
Mozilla, which relies on Google for the majority of its royalty revenue, found much that's worthwhile in Manifest v3. But it plans to retain the blocking webRequest API that's among the most consequential casualties of the technical transition in Firefox, at least until there's a replacement more suitable to the web community than Google's alternative, declarativeNetRequest (DNR).
"We will support blocking webRequest until there’s a better solution which covers all use cases we consider important, since DNR as currently implemented by Chrome does not yet meet the needs of extension developers," said Rob Wu, senior software engineer at Mozilla, in a blog post.
[Mozilla] Mike Taylor: The hidden meaning of 537.36 in the Chromium User-Agent string
If you’re like me, first of all, very sorry to hear that, but you are probably spending your Friday morning wondering what the meaning of 537.36 is in the Chromium User-Agent string. It appears in two places: AppleWebKit/537.36 and Safari/537.36.
As any serious researcher does, the first place I went to for answers was numeroscop.net, to check out the “Angel Number Spiritual Meaning”.
[...]
Darin Fisher (former engineering lead for the Chrome Web Platform Team) said the same in the recorded Q&A video (linked from the Developer FAQ).
Assuming Wikipedia is as trustworthy as that “why did I give the Angel Numerology site my email, birthdate, relationship status, and name, and why am I getting so many ads on other sites about healing crystals and clearance specials on hydroxychloroquine??” site, Chrome 27.0.1453 was the last version of Chrome shipping WebKit, which was at 537.36, and Chrome 28.0.1500 was the first version of stable channel release shipping the Blink engine.
7 of the Best Add-ons for Firefox on Android
Firefox is one of the best browsers you can use. It’s fast, privacy-focused, and comes with a myriad of customization options to help personalize your browsing experience. Android users can also enjoy all the benefits of this browser, thanks to its nifty mobile version.
Just like its desktop variant, Firefox’s Android iteration supports plenty of add-ons. While not all desktop extensions will work on mobile, a lot of them do. Below you’ll find our list of seven of the best Firefox for Android add-ons.
Peace of mind browser add-ons for Firefox
The web can be as wonderful as it is overwhelming. Fortunately there are ways you can customize Firefox with add-ons to achieve a more harmonious browsing experience. Here are a few examples—from soothing visual enhancements to great tools for mental clarity and peace of mind.
[...]
A couple different extensions can help with internet discipline by way of blocking distracting—or even maddening!—websites. Block Site and LeechBlock NG are both very easy to use tools for creating a filtered web view. Block certain domains entirely, or just portions of the day. Both extensions offer an array of ways to help you help yourself stay focused on the web.
Zynq UltraScale+ modules include high-end Andromeda model
Enclustra unveiled two Linux-driven Zynq UltraScale+ modules with up to 8GB DDR4: the “Andromeda XZU60” with 2x GbE, 5x PCIe Gen3, 6x Samtec, and up to 686 user I/Os, and a “Mercury+ XU6” with up to 294 I/Os. In 2017, Enclustra announced Mercury+ XU1 and SODIMM-style Mars XU3 modules featuring Xilinx’s Arm/FPGA Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EG processors. Since then, the Swiss FPGA firm has expanded with different Mercury+ and Mars modules and it has now unveiled two new modules: the high-end Andromeda XZU60 and a low- to mid-range Mercury+ XU6. Enclustra also announced a new Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for Mercury+ modules that offers improved video support and SFP+ (see farther below).
Which Is the Best Linux OS: Fedora or Ubuntu?
Linux is among the most popular and influential operating systems in the world. After significant improvements over the years, Linux is now user-friendly enough to replace Windows on PCs. However, the Linux operating system is much more different compared to Windows and macOS, with several available distributions to choose from. Ubuntu and Fedora are two of the most popular Linux distributions, and today we are going to see how they stack up against each other in 2021. Read on to see what sets the two distributions apart and our expert Linux recommendation for 2021.
qytdl – Qt frontend for Youtube-DL
A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. qytdl (also known as qYoutube-DL) is a Qt-based frontend to youtube-dl. That program is a hugely popular open source download manager for video and audio from YouTube and over 1,000 other video hosting websites. qytdl lets you construct a queue of URLs, and download the entire list in a single step.
